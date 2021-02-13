Rahul Gandhi Doesn't Know 'Hum Do Hamare Do' Slogan Given By Indira Gandhi: Min Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday lashed out at former Congress President Rahul Gandhi's 'Hum do, Hamare do' remark and said that the slogan for the country's family planning campaign was given by his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. This comes after Rahul on Thursday had alleged that these legislations would damage the country's food security system as also "break the spine of farmers" and invoked the family planning slogan 'Hum do Hamare do', as he attacked the government saying that just four people are running the country. "Now four people are running the country...and everyone knows who they are," he said.

Vij tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi has said that the Union government is a government of Hum do, Hamare do'. Probably, Rahul Gandhi does not know that 'Hum do, Hamare do' slogan was given by his grandmother Indira Gandhi. Our (BJP govt's) slogan is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. Rahul Gandhi does not know about the history of his own family."

राहुल गाँधी ने टवीट कर केंद्र सरकार बारे कहा है कि यह हम दो हमारे दो की सरकार है राहुल गांधी शायद यह नही जानते कि हम दो हमारे दो का नारा तो उन की दादी श्रीमती इंदिरा गाँधी ने दिया था । हमारा नारा तो सबका साथ सबका विकास है। राहुल गाँधी को अपने ही परिवार के इतिहास का ज्ञान नहीं है। — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) February 12, 2021

Union Minister and BJP MP Giriraj Singh on Friday also hit out at Rahul and said that the former Congress president was referring to himself, his mother Sonia Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and his brother-in-law Robert Vadra. "By 'hum do, hamare do', he was referring to himself, his mother, his sister, and his brother-in-law. I do not know what message he wants to give to the nation," Singh said.

Rahul's attack over farm laws

Participating in the general discussion on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister, in his reply to the discussions on the motion of thanks to the President's address, had mentioned that the opposition is talking about the farmers' agitation but was not speaking about the content and intent of the laws.

So I thought let us make the Prime Minister happy and talk of the content and intent of these laws," he said, and alleged that "the intent of these three laws is to allow industrialists to buy unlimited quantities of foodgrains and hoard them as much as they want.

Claiming that these measures will end the 'Mandis' and will end the Essential Commodities Act, he said, "The new farm laws will destroy India's food security system and will hurt the rural economy. The farmers are not going anywhere but will overthrow the government."

