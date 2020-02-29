Madhya Pradesh Congress Leader Says His Voice 'not Being Heard' Amid Nath-Scindia Feud

Former Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly and Congress leader Ajay Singh stated that in the midst of the never-ending feud between the old and young brigade of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, his voice was not being heard. The leader stated that he wanted to execute many development works in his area. However, development had taken a back seat.

"I wanted to execute many development works, provide employment to the youth and improve the irrigation system here. But my voice is not being heard now," Ajay Singh said at an event on Friday.

His comments come in the light of the recent war of words between Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Recently, a spat broke out between Kamal Nath and Scindia over "manifesto promises in Madhya Pradesh" which had received mixed responses from political leaders.

Congress Vs Congress

Scindia while addressing the guest teachers in MP had said that he would be their "shield and sword" if all promises of the Congress' manifesto were not fulfilled. "If all promises in the manifesto are not fulfilled, do not think you are alone. Scindia will also hit the streets with you," he had said.

Kamal Nath had also not minced words while responding to Scindia's remark and had retorted, "Toh utar jayein" (Let him hit the streets if he wants to). Refusing to back down from his 'sword and shield' comment, Scindia, further remarked that it was impossible for him to not stand by his word.

Reports of factionalism within the Congress leadership in Madhya Pradesh are not new. However, Scindia, who lost from family stronghold Guna in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, has been the target of speculation ever since.

(With Agency Inputs)