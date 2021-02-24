MoS Balyan Alleges Attack By SP Neta's Kin, Lok Dal Cadre; 'Announcement Made From Mosque'

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan accused the family members of a Samajwadi Party (SP) neta and Lok Dal cadre of misbehaving with him at Bhaisnwal on Tuesday. The MoS for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries claimed that the kin of an SP leader misbehaved with him following which he alleged that 5-6 Lok Dal cadre did the same with him while he was attending an event at Soram. Detailing on the issue, MoS Banyal said that a clash had erupted after he had left and claimed that announcements were made from the mosque asking the public to unite against the Minister.

10-12 family members of a Samajwadi Party candidate misbehaved with me in Bhaisnwal. 5-6 Lok Dal workers did same when I was in Soram to attend a function. After I left, a clash erupted. Announcements were made from mosque to unite against me:Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan (23.02) pic.twitter.com/cHDZFgZLdB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 24, 2021

