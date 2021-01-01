MP Cabinet To Be Expanded On January 3; Scindia Loyalists Likely To Make A Comeback

Nearly two months after BJP's stellar performance in the by-polls, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh Cabinet shall be expanded on January 3. After being sworn-in as the CM on March 23, 2020, Chouhan was the lone Minister until April 21, 2020, when Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, Meena Singh, Govind Singh Rajput and Tulsi Silawat were inducted into the Cabinet. The next Cabinet expansion took place on July 2, 2020, with the induction of 20 Cabinet Ministers and 8 Ministers of State.

In the third Cabinet expansion, Scindia loyalists Govind Singh Rajput and Tulsi Silawat are expected to make a comeback. The ex-Congress MLAs were forced to resign as they failed to get elected to the state Assembly within the mandatory 6 months period owing to the coronavirus-induced election delay. They subsequently managed to win their seats in the by-elections. Governor Anandiben Patel will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the new Ministers at around 12.30 pm on Sunday.

Government formation in MP & by-elections

In March, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh could not survive after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s sudden resignation followed by 22 party MLAs putting in their papers. After BJP formed the government in the state under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, three more Congress leaders resigned as legislators and joined BJP. After July's Cabinet expansion, 14 of the 22 MLAs who had resigned from Congress became a part of Chouhan's Cabinet. While the by-elections were necessitated in 25 seats due to the resignation of Congress MLAs, three other constituencies went to the polls as the respective sitting legislators passed away.

BJP required to win only 8 out of the 28 by-polls to secure a majority of its own and ensure the survival of its government. By-election was held in the following constituencies- Joura, Sumawali, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Surkhi, Malhara, Anuppur, Sanchi, Biaora, Agar, Hatpipliya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Sanwer and Suwasra. In the end, BJP won 19 seats as against that of Congress' 9. Additionally, 15 out of the 22 ex-Congress rebels who had been given tickets by BJP secured victory. However, Dabra candidate Imarti Devi who was called "item" by Kamal Nath faced defeat. Thus, BJP's strength in the 230-member state Assembly increased to 126 in contrast to 96 MLAs of Congress.

