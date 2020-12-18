Ranvir Shorey calls Arvind Kejriwal '2 in 1', slams his 'opportunism' over act in Assembly

The stand-off over the Government’s agricultural laws continued as farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders for 23 days now. The statements from Opposition parties backing the protesting farmers, and against the government have also been making headlines, the latest being Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tearing the copies of the laws in the Assembly on Thursday. Ranvir Shorey took a dig at the politician for his gesture, and accused him of political ‘opportunism.’

Ranvir Shorey takes dig at Arvind Kejriwal

Ranvir Shorey wrote on Twitter that Arvind Kejriwal drew from both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi. Highlighting the PM participating in religious rituals, like at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Mandir or Rahul Gandhi tearing documents, like the ordinance on convicted lawmakers during the Congress regime, the actor stated that Kejriwal also indulged in a similar act.

The Sacres Games 2 star also wrote, “He is that 2 in 1 who is setting new benchmarks on political opportunism” and sarcastically shared clapping emojis.

Yeh Modi ki tarah havan bhi karta hai, aur Rahul ki tarah kagaz bhi phaadtaa hai. Yeh woh 2 in 1 hai jo political opportunism ke naye benchmark sthapit kar raha hai. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #KejriwalAgainstFarmBills — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) December 17, 2020

Earlier, former Union Minister Harsimrat Badal had also called Kejriwal’s act as ‘cheap publicity.’

Kejriwal rips Farm Laws

Arvind Kejriwal and his MLAs tore copies of the Farm laws, as the party passed a resolution against the laws. Claiming that BJP leaders themselves were not aware of the benefits of the laws, Kejrwal was quoted as saying, "What was the hurry to get Farm Laws passed in Parliament during a pandemic? It has happened for the time that three laws were passed without voting in Rajya Sabha...I hereby tear the farm laws in this assembly and appeal Centre not to become worst than Britishers."

Every farmer has become Bhagat Singh. Govt is saying that they are reaching out to farmers & trying to explain the benefits of Farm Bills. UP CM told farmers that they'll benefit from these bills as their land won't be taken away. Is it a benefit?: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/3GzZgN4TFD pic.twitter.com/GgqgfbtDOI — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020

