Union Minister Naqvi Slams 'history-sheeter' Congress On Rahul Pondering Pulwama 'benefit'

Following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's question to the centre over 'security lapses' in Pulwama attack, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday launched a scathing attacking at the Congress party, terming the latter as a 'history-sheeter'. Slamming the BJP-led central government on the first anniversary of Pulwama attack, Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned who has been asked about the outcome of the inquiry into the attack.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi took an apparent jibe at Rahul Gandhi and slammed his party for politicising issues related to national security. Furthermore, he alleged that Congress speaks the language of Pakistan and hailed the Modi-led government, stating that they have instilled fear amongst the terrorists.

"Congress is a history-sheeter party who always politicised issues related to national and security issues. They are questioning India's surgical and Balakot strikes on Pakistan to wipe out terrorists. Congress speaks the language of Pakistan," said Naqvi.

"There are so-called intellectuals who are trying to disturb the positive atmosphere of the country. The Modi-led government has instilled fear among anti-India forces and terrorists," he added.

Earlier in the day, BJP's Sambit Patra had also slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks and has called it a 'dastardly comment'. Sambit Patra speaking to Republic TV on Friday said, "It's very painful that on a day when the nation should be standing in solidarity with our martyrs, a day when the nation should be mourning, remembering the sacrifices of our veer Jawans, we have a Rahul Gandhi and an Opposition who come out with dastardly comments. What is this comment, 'who benefitted the most?' Why draw politics into all this? Is this a day of politicization?"

Rahul Gandhi questions the government

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi posted three questions - targeting the Modi government. In spite of Pakistan-based JeM claiming responsibility to the attack, Gandhi questioned 'who benefitted the most?'. Moreover, he enquired what the outcome of the investigation into the attack and asked who was held responsible for the security lapses.

Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask:



1. Who benefitted the most from the attack?



2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack?



3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack? pic.twitter.com/KZLbdOkLK5 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2020

Pulwama Attack

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the martyrdom of 40 CRPF personnel. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The main conspirators of the module have since then been terminated by the Army.

