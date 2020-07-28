'Murder Of Democracy': Congress Attacks BJP Pan-India; Rajasthan MLAs Remain In Resorts

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi along with other Congress leaders and workers on Monday staged a protest in Guwahati under the party's nationwide 'Save Democracy, Save Constitution' campaign. Congress staged nationwide protests in front of Raj Bhavans of various states with the slogan 'Save Democracy and Save Constitution' amid the political crisis in Rajasthan.

'Subversion of the Constitution'

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal alleged the BJP was using "money power and intimidation" in its bid to topple governments in states. The protesters demanded that the Rajasthan Governor convenes a session of the Assembly as advised by the state cabinet, it said.

However, there was no protest outside the Raj Bhawan in Rajasthan. Venugopal said Monday's protests were aimed at underlining the BJP's "subversion" of the Constitution and "murder" of democracy, especially at a time when the entire country is reeling under the onslaught of COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented difficulties caused by an economic meltdown.

Countrywide protest held by Congress

"Unfortunate as it would have been at any other time, it was downright dastardly for the BJP to be going all out to unsettle democratically elected governments during such times," he said in a statement. Many sat on a dharna outside Raj Bhawans observing social distancing norms, he said, adding the protesting leaders spoke against the conduct of the Governor of Rajasthan.

Social media handles of state Congress chiefs and leaders put up videos of such protests. Protests were held in front of the Raj Bhawans in Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Ranchi, Guwahati, Simla, Panchkula and many other state capitals. State Congress presidents, along with party workers, were arrested in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and many other places during the protests, Venugopal claimed in the statement.

Earlier this month, Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress. The Congress has accused BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected such allegations.

(With agency inputs)