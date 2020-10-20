Bihar: Nadda Highlights How PM Modi Changed Indian Politics; Assures Rule Of Law In State

With the Bihar Assembly election around the corner, BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday said that people should choose a leader or party based on what they have done in the past. Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Bihar, addressed a rally in Bihar's Buxar and cited how Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the culture of Indian politics.

"After 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time changed the culture of Indian politics and combined it with a report cards. Whoever comes today now has to talk about report card, that is, the work done by them. They have to ask for votes based on the work done by them. This is how Modiji changed the culture of Indian politics," he said.

"Don't choose a leader or party based on what they will do in the future. Choose them based on what they have done in the past. If that party has done good work in the past then it will do so in the future as well," the BJP president added.

Further taking an apparent jibe at RJD, Nadda assured that instead of Goondaraj, there will be a rule of law in the state.

"These days I see RJD poster in which there is Tejashwi but no Laluji. Is this so because the people of Bihar know that now there won't be the rule of looting; Modi's LED rule will be there instead of lantern rule? Instead of Goondaraj there will be rule of law. There will be a rule of development and this is the change that has come," he said.

While the BJP President will address rallies in Buxar and Arrah on Tuesday, he will move to Bettiah and Motihari on Wednesday.

Yogi enters Bihar, addresses public meeting

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a public meeting in Bihar's Arwal district on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming elections. The UP CM is scheduled to address 18 rallies in six days just before the first phase of polling commences. In his address on Tuesday, Yogi Adityanath assured that the NDA government is working towards Bihar's development and further listed the work done by PM Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Yogi further slammed Congress, accusing it of praising Pakistan, adding that the Opposition parties are fighting in the name of caste, language and religion. He further alleged that the mentality of the Opposition will lead to the disintegration of the country.

The 243 member-assembly of Bihar will go to polls in three phases - October 28, November 3, November 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10. This year's Bihar elections will witness the clash of as many as five alliances. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies.

