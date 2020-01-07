BJP's Nadda Meets Representatives From Budhhist & Christian Communities In Support Of CAA

The representatives of the Delhi-based Buddhist outfit, Bhartiya Baudh Sangh on Monday, January 6, met BJP working president JP Nadda at his residence in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Along with them, representatives of the Christian community were also present at the meeting.

Representatives of Christian and Buddhist communities met BJP National Working President Shri @JPNadda in support of Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, in New Delhi. #IndiaSupportsCAA pic.twitter.com/RSX9e9JzwD — BJP (@BJP4India) January 6, 2020

BJP's CAA awareness rallies

Amid the protests around the CAA and the National Population Register (NPR), BJP has planned to undertake an outreach program to clear the "misconceptions" of the same. This was decided after BJP's top brass met in a high-level meeting chaired by working president JP Nadda.

As per sources, BJP's top leadership including Home Minister and party president Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will take part in the awareness campaigns from January 1 to January 15. On Sunday, Amit Shah and Smriti Irani held a door-to-door campaign to spread awareness about CAA.

Read: Hold investigation, arrest those responsible for JNU violence: Union Minister Athawale

The party's first rally to spread awareness about the CAA was carried out on Friday, December 27 in Mumbai of which former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders were a part of it.

Read: What is the JNU truth? As videos help piece together what transpired, here's Arnab's view

Protests against CAA

The Citizenship Act was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 and then by the Rajya Sabha on December 11. The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, and put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

Read: BJP slams 'political sultan' Asaduddin Owaisi; accuses him of hiding truth about CAA & NRC

Several protests erupted after the passing of the bill and ended up taking a violent turn. The protests initially erupted across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, following the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi where over 50 students were detained by police during the protests. The anti-CAA movement has spread to more places like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry, Patna and so on.

Read: Tajinder Bagga challenges Konkona Sharma to 'prove anti-CAA protest video is doctored'

(WITH ANI INPUTS)