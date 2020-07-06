'Person Full Of Negativity': Naqvi Slams Rahul On Absence From Defence Committee Meetings

Amid the continues attacks on the Centre by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Galwan valley violent faceoff and his question of whether China occupied Indian territory, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi just keeps on agitating and does not do any work. This statement from Naqvi comes after the constant absence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Standing Committee meetings on Defence.

Speaking over the issue of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's absence in the Standing Committee meetings on Defence, he said,"He (Rahul Gandhi) does not do any work and just keeps on agitating."

"A person full of negativity will see everything as negative. He is always complaining. They (Congress) fail to see all that is being done in the field of agriculture, sports, for women's rights and business," the Union Minister added.

Earlier in the day, BJP National President JP Nadda had slammed Rahul Gandhi for missing the meetings of Standing Committee on Defence. Taking a dig at the dynastic tradition that Congress has been reeling under since decades, and the alleged corruption involved during the Bofors procurement, Nadda said, "committees don't matter, only commissions do" for Congress.

This accusation by the BJP comes amid the Congress party's incessant efforts to insult the armed forces of the country and question the PM's decisions on the sensitive LAC standoff. Rahul Gandhi has been particularly vocal regarding his attacks on the PM accusing him of 'surrendering to China' and 'lying to the people'. A few days ago, Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for indulging in 'shallow politics' and dared them to have a discussion about India's ongoing faceoff with China in the Parliament.

(With inputs from ANI)

