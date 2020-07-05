What Rahul And Priyanka Can Learn From P. V. Narasimha Rao?

The India-China military conflict in the Galwan valley area showed the bravery of our armed forces, but also exposed a critical weakness of our system. When the Chinese politicians were standing behind their armed forces - despite international pressure, a fraction of our well-known leaders were busy conducting web lives from the comfort of their state-funded generational homes, posing ridiculous questions on the military strategy of our army. Interestingly, amongst the top contenders at the helm of these doubt raising sessions, none has as much as served as a student cadet.

I am not going to question the logic of questions raised - for there was little to dwell in that domain. But the timing is ominous and intent is questionable when in the middle of a conflict with our strongest adversary, the fourth-generation leader of the opposition decides to conduct a puerile word-play on the name of the Prime Minister At the same time his subordinate, a former UN diplomat turned politician criticizes why India is conducting an emergency buy of Russian MiG-29 instead of his the brand of fighters he prefers.

READ | Rahul Gandhi warns Centre over 'continuous Chinese intrusion', says 'Listen to Ladakhis'

China will use our democracy against our own selves because some of our opposition is bending over backward to let them do so. Fortunately, a majority of the leaders in the opposition know their responsibility but those who do not, are the ones who have catapulted in the highest positions on the springboard of high birth and no toil.

What these opposition leaders need to realize is that sitting in opposition means correcting the government policies but not opposing national interests themselves. Their goal should be to provide course correction to the government for a better India, and not to direct effort to scuttle national interest to fill their arsenal of blames against those in power.

The two scions of the age-old party, have suddenly found their safe space in the virtual world. That is great, but then they need to find inspiration to be a constructive opposition. For this quest, they need not go to anyone from another party - but explore their own party folds - the 9th Prime Minister of India, PV Narasimha Rao. Here is the story for the scions and for the lesser mortal like you and I.

READ | Rahul Gandhi responds 'Someone is lying' about Ladakh after PM Modi's speech to troops

This story was told to me by none other than the protagonist himself, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. In one of the late evenings in early May 1996, Dr. Kalam received a call from PV Narasimha Rao. Remember, at that time, Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister of India, just about to complete his term and Dr. Kalam was the Scientific Adviser to the Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister). All this while, Dr. Kalam and his team of defense and nuclear scientists had been working diligently and ultra-secretively to develop India’s nuclear arsenal - readying it for any test at any given notice. The progress that far had been very satisfactory.

PM Rao called Dr. Kalam to his house that evening itself. These matters are not to be discussed on the call. This was just 2-3 days before the declaration of the general election results by the election commission, Dr. Kalam recalled in later years.

PM Rao met Dr. Kalam and said, “ “Kalam, be ready with DAE (Department of Atomic Energy) and your team for the Nuke-Test and I am going to Tirupati. You wait for my authorization to go ahead with the test. DRDO-DAE teams must be ready for action”.

READ | Kejriwal formally thanks Modi govt as Delhi gets DRDO's 'world's biggest' Covid facility

Dr. Kalam recalled telling this story that the results of the general election were very different from what Rao expected. In a rather unexpected turn of events, Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee was sworn in as the PM in May 1996, albeit only for 2 weeks that time.

Dr. Kalam recalled that around this period he was back in Chandipur missile range working on missile projects and then received a call from Delhi that he must immediately meet the Prime Minister-designate Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayeeji with Shri Narasimha Rao. He immediately left for Delhi.

There Dr. Kalam witnessed what he called a “unique sight”. There were two stalwarts of Indian politicians, rival in their parties but united in their commitment to India. Outgoing PM Rao introduced Dr. Kalam and his work to incoming PM Vajpayee. He did it personally for a smooth takeover of one of the most important projects which India was pursuing. Dr. Kalam recalled that at no point was there a sense of personal ownership in Narasimha Rao about the project - the project belonged to India.

Dr. Kalam recalled that incident, “This incident reveals the maturity and professional excellence of a patriotic statesman who believed that the nation is bigger than the political system.” Vajpayee's stint in 1996 was short-lived but in 1998 when he came back to power, the first task he gave Dr. Kalam was to conduct the nuclear test at the earliest.

Till his death in 2004, Rao never claimed any part in the ownership of the nuclear project. The project was important to national security and the opposition leaders have a constructive role to play in times of crisis and conflict.

What was in power yesterday, is in opposition today and the cycle may repeat. It is only our marks in the sands of time which will remain permanent. Apparently, the first family of the oldest party has not been too kind to Dr. Kalam or Narsimha Rao. But, nevertheless, maturity and patience, and the philosophy that nation is above politics, is a lesson Narsimha Rao can still teach his party leaders of today.

Srijan Pal Singh is an IIM Ahmedabad graduate, an author and CEO, Dr. Kalam Centre, Delhi. He was the Advisor and OSD to the 11th President of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. @srijanpalsingh

READ | Shah, Modi govt rescued Delhi from brink of Covid crisis; Kejriwal couldn't help Jain: BJP