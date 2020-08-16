MS Dhoni's Childhood Coach Echoes Jharkhand's CM 'farewell Match In Ranchi' Appeal To BCCI

After Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren appealed to the BCCI to organise a farewell match for former India captain MS Dhoni after he announced retirement from international cricket on Saturday, August 15, Dhoni's coach Chanchal Bhattacharya has endorsed the idea. He said that there should be a farewell match for Dhoni at the JSCA stadium in Ranchi.

'BCCI should agree to this thought'

"It is a very good thought expressed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Apart from being a Chief Minister, he is also the Sports Minister. BCCI should also agree to this thought and there should be a farewell match for Dhoni at the JSCA stadium in Ranchi," Bhattacharya said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni had last year politely declined to inaugurate the pavilion named after him at the JSCA Stadium, ahead of India's third ODI against Australia. "We requested him but he said 'Dada apne hi ghar mein kya inaugurate karna. (What's there to inaugurate in my own house). He is still so humble and down to earth," JSCA secretary Debashis Chakraborty had earlier said.

Dhoni, who was born and brought in Ranchi, has played domestic cricket for the state (then in Bihar). He had represented Bihar, East Zone, and Jharkhand in the domestic circuit. The 39-year-old played 131 first-class matches and scored 7,038 runs at an average of 36.84. The Chief Minister wants to host a farewell match for the wicketkeeper-batsman in Jharkhand.

'Heart of countrymen is not full yet'

"Mahi, who has given many moments of pride and enthusiasm to the country and Jharkhand, has retired from international cricket today. We will not be able to see everyone's favourite Jharkhand-born cricketer in the Blue jersey. But the heart of the countrymen is not full yet," Soren tweeted. "I wish Mahi gets a farewell match in Ranchi which will be seen across the globe. I urge BCCI to give Mahi a farewell match which will be hosted by Jharkhand," he added.

READ | 'I tip my hat to you': Virat Kohli pens down emotional note as his 'skip' MS Dhoni retires

READ | MS Dhoni retires: ICC recalls Captain Cool finishing off 'in style' at World Cup 2011

देश और झारखण्ड को गर्व और उत्साह के अनेक क्षण देने वाले माही ने आज अंतराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से सन्यास ले लिया है।हम सबके चहेते झारखण्ड का लाल माही को नीली जर्सी पहने नहीं देख पायेंगे।पर देशवासियों का दिल अभी भरा नहीं। मैं मानता हूँ हमारे माही का एक फ़ेयरवेल मैच राँची में हो जिसका 1/2 pic.twitter.com/XFt5zBSvG8 — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) August 15, 2020

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's coach also expressed sadness that the former Indian skipper would not be a part of the ICC T20 World Cup. "I am sad that he has retired because it was my personal wish that he should have played the ICC T20 World Cup that was scheduled to be held in the coming days," he said. "Dhoni gave his 100 per cent to the game. He will play in the upcoming IPL," he added.

READ | Arvind Kejriwal thanks MS Dhoni for giving 'Indians countless opportunities to be proud'

READ | Yogi Adityanath pens heartfelt notes for MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina following retirement news

(With agency inputs)