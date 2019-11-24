NCP Befuddled By Ajit Pawar's Tweets; Claim 'an Agency' Could Be Posting On His Behalf

The spokesperson of NCP, Nawab Malik, while speaking to the media persons on Sunday evening said that nobody knows if this is Ajit Pawar or some agency that has been tweeting on his behalf. Malik also reiterated confidence and said that NCP, Sena, and Congress have the majority to form the government. He also accused BJP of keeping four MLAs with them and then added that these four MLAs will also support NCP on the floor of the house.

Nawab Malik on Ajit Pawar’s tweet

Talking about the latest tweets by the new Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar wherein he thanks the top BJP leadership and states that he remains a NCP leader, Nawab Malik said that “The method by which the tweet has appeared on Ajit Pawar’s account is fishy. We have no clue whether this is being tweeted by him or in his knowledge and we don’t know if an agency is doing it with or without his consent. However, he has clearly mentioned in his tweet that Sharad Pawar is his leader and I definitely think he will realise his mistake and he will make appropriate amends”.

Malik confident of forming govt in Maharashtra

“Today a meeting was conducted with all the MLAs of NCP. Our honorable chief Sharad Pawar addressed all of them and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was also present in the meeting. Both the leaders asserted confidence that NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress together have the majority. Supreme Court's order will be passed tomorrow, we will decide the future course of action after that. However, if it comes to prove the majority on the floor, I am confident that we have the maximum numbers. Once that is done, we will form the government in Maharashtra. We have 50 MLAs with us, there are four of them who have been kept somewhere by BJP. They have been contacting us continuously, they will definitely come to us, if they do not make it to us now, they will definitely show up at the floor of the house,” added Nawab Malik.

Ajit Pawar’s tweet

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has created ripples over the last two days following his swearing-in, on Sunday afternoon aggressively thanking all the people who congratulated him on assuming the position. After effectively confirming that he has no intention of surrendering the post despite the NCP still attempting to form a government with Congress and Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar has now taken to Twitter again and said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar will always be his “leader”. This makes the politics in the state more intriguing as Sharad Pawar on Saturday, in a presser with Shiv Sena, confirmed that he did not know about Ajit’s support to BJP and it was his “personal decision”.

