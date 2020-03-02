MHA Submits List Of Social Media Accounts Disseminating Misinformation To MIB

In the aftermath of Delhi violence that claimed 47 lives, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has submitted a list of social media accounts that were actively involved in disseminating violence-inciting materials and rumours to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). According to the sources, about 1,846 Twitter handles and 4,689 Facebook profiles have been tracked and more than 13,000 mobile numbers using WhatsApp software have also been identified by the MHA.

READ | Delhi Police Arrests 1 Person For Spreading Fake News And Disseminating Misinformation

It is said that the MIB will initiate action on blocking the identified social media accounts as well as summon the social media platforms since they were informed earlier that the none of the platforms should be used to spread rumours or incitement of violence. Besides, action will be taken on the identified individuals by MHA as per the law of the land.

READ | MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj To Lead Delhi Government's Peace And Harmony Committee

Earlier on Sunday, Delhiites went into panic mode after rumours of a riot-like situation in western and southeast Delhi began to make rounds. After the news of the rumour, the Delhi Police swung into action and tightened the security in areas like Tilak Nagar. The Delhi Police later took out flag marches and assured people about normalcy and peace.

READ | Oppn Parties Unite And Protest Against Centre Over Its Inaction Against Delhi Riots

Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa then quelled the rumours of violence and detained some people for the same. Speaking to news agency ANI, he also stated that several cases have also been registered of rumour-mongering. He further added that strict action will be taken against those who spread rumours and hate speech. The Delhi police from different districts took to Twitter and appealed the citizens to not fall prey to rumours or indulge in the act of disseminating fake news and other unverified information.

WATCH | Rahul Gandhi Asked About Delhi Riots As Cong Protests Demanding Shah's Resignation

The Delhi violence

The violence that broke out in several areas in Northeast Delhi due to pro and anti-CAA protestors clash took a communal turn and escalated claiming 47 lives with over 200 injured so far. Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal was martyred and one DCP was left severely injured during clashes in Gokulpuri while an Intelligence Bureau officer's body was found dumped in drains in brutally assaulted condition. While the national capital is limping back to normalcy, the clashes have left a horrific scar on the lives of the people in the national capital.