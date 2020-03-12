NCP Not Convinced By Centre's Delhi Riots Reply; Makes Grave Insinuation Over Delhi Police

NCP spokesperson and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday took a jibe at Home Minister Amit Shah over his response to Delhi violence in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Malik said that Shah is failed to control the situation and was responsible for the riots. He also said that the Delhi Police were given certain orders and hence there was a lack of action by the police.

Speaking to the media Malik said, "The way Home Minister Amit Shah replied on the floor of the house on the discussion on Delhi riots, he said that they were Indians, not Hindus or Muslims. What he speaks is very different from what he does. Every BJP leader speaks on the floor of the house in a different manner and works in a different way. Outside parliament, they speak in a different manner. He said they were Indians and I agree they were, but people have died, temples and Mosques were burnt. 72 hours there were riots and Amit Shah is saying they controlled everything in 72 hours."

"Why were they silent for 72 hours? Why the police have not taken any action. Shah said that he was busy in the Trump regime in his own constituency. The HM is not for his own constituency it is for the entire country. The way Delhi police are acting there was some kind of instruction given to them. They say that people came from outside and they were not locals that means it was preplanned pre-designed and it was the Gujarat model and the way he clarifies he failed to control riots and he is responsible. Nobody is convinced with his reply," he added.

Malik on NPR and coronavirus

Further speaking about NPR in Maharashtra Malik said, "Yesterday there was a meeting under party chief Sharad Pawar. We have decided that in the format of 2020 we are not supporting the National Population Register. Being a member of the ministerial committee I have understood what the party wants and we will sit together and submit a report to the cabinet and they will take a call."

Lastly addressing the coronavirus outbreak in the state, Malik said, "We have decided that we will not hold any public rallies or meetings. We appeal to everyone not to hold any large gatherings to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. We have to follow government guidelines."

Shah's response

Seventeen days after violence took place in the national capital, Home Minister Amit Shah has responded in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. As Shah spoke in the Lower House, Congress and IUML MPs staged a walkout. Shah has said that not a single communal riot took place after February 25. As the riots in Delhi have so far claimed 53 lives, the Home Minister lauded Delhi Police's effort in quelling the riots within 36 hours. He also spoke on all major criticism against him after the riots.

Refraining from giving communal colour to the riots, the Home Minister said that 52 Indians lost their lives, 526 were injured and 142 houses were burnt. He also said: "We did not take the riots casually. Prima facie, I believe that the riots were pre-planned. I assured families of the riot victims that the culprits will not be spared no matter which religion, caste or political party they belong to."

