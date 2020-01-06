NCP Reasons Out CM Uddhav's JNU Violence-26/11 Attack Equivalence, Cites Attackers' Masks

NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday backed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's comparison of the JNU violence with the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, saying that the CM cited that because masked people entered university and attacked students and teachers violently.

Uddhav Thackeray, condemning the violence of JNU, made a controversial comparison. Addressing the media, the Maharashtra CM in a huge statement compared the incident which occurred on the campus of JNU with the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, and said students were feeling "unsafe".

Justifying the Sena supremo's comment, Malik said that it is the duty of the government to investigate and further mentioned that stringent actions should be taken against the miscreants.

"Maharashtra CM has compared the JNU incident to terror attacks because masked people entered university and attacked students and teachers brutally. It is, therefore, the duty of the government to investigate. Actions should be taken on people responsible, " Malik told ANI.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra had said, "The attack on JNU students on Sunday night reminded me of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. I will not allow anything like JNU to happen here in Maharashtra...students are feeling unsafe in the country." Uddhav added, "If Delhi Police fail to find out perpetrators of the attack, then they will also be in the dock." he said. Uddhav also asserted that students in Maharashtra are safe.

READ: CONTROVERSIAL: "Attack on JNU reminds me of 26/11 terror attack," says CM Uddhav Thackeray

READ: Even as ABVP & Left trade barbs over JNU violence, Opposition rushes to blame Modi govt

JNU Violence: Police Registers FIR

The police have taken cognizance and an FIR has been registered in connection with violence in Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday. Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

Devendra Arya, DCP of South-West Delhi, apprised about the registration of FIR and further stated that social media and CCTV footages will be part of the investigation.

Devendra Arya,DCP (South-West): We have taken cognizance of yesterday's #JNUViolence and have registered an FIR. Social media and CCTV footages will be part of investigation. pic.twitter.com/Nyfl4YCBTb — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2020

READ: JNU violence: Delhi CM Kejriwal blames Police, asks 'How will the country progress?'

READ: JNU attack: 25 students injured by masked mob; MHA seeks report: LIVE Updates