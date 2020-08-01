NCP's Majeed Memon Calls ED's Role In Sushant's Death Probe As 'mockery Of Investigation'

As the Enforcement Directorate registered a case in the alleged money laundering angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput's case, NCP's Majeed Memon has said that he is unable to understand how the agency has entered the fray in this case. Taking to Twitter, he said that even if it is alleged that there is cheating or breach of trust in Sushant's case, the ED probe cannot be justified, adding that it is 'mockery of investigation'. He also spoke to Republic TV and added that Mumbai Police is capable and attempts should not be made to hamper their investigation. He also said that Bollywood is divided into two parts - anti-Sushant and pro-Sushant and 'some elements' are accusing the Mumbai Police falsely.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and will investigate allegations that Rhea Chakraborty siphoned off 15 crores from Sushant Singh Rajput's account. As per sources, ED will send out summons next week. Earlier on Thursday, ED had sought a copy of the FIR registered against Rhea from the Bihar police.

I wonder how ED comes in even if it is alleged that there is cheating or breach of trust in Sushant case. CM Maharashtra expresses his anguissh by saying let Interpole be brought in by Opposition. Mockery of investigation. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) August 1, 2020

Bihar govt's investigation

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has filed a complaint in Patna against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others. Soon after a team of 4 members of Bihar Police arrived in Mumbai and has so far recorded statements of people close to Sushant. They are also investigating the financial transaction of Sushant and his social media messages. Meanwhile, the Bihar Government has filed a caveat plea before the Supreme Court challenging Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai. Moreover, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has registered the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

'No Question Of Transferring Case To CBI': Maha Home Minister

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government stated that it won’t transfer the investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh stated that the state government is in favour of a probe by Mumbai Police and that there was ‘no question’ of transferring the case.

Ankita Lokhande breaks silence

Ankita Lokhande had broken her silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, on the completion of one month of his death, by lighting a lamp for him. However, the actress, despite her social media posts, continued her silence on her thoughts related to the death, something she spoke about for the first time on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know. Right from stating that he could not be depressed, to asserting that people should remember him as a hero, the Pavitra Rishta star made several strong statements.

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, bodyguard and trainer have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

