NCP Fires Vicious Attack At Sushant Singh Rajput; Majeed Memon Follows Sanjay Raut's Lead

Making a shocking and deeply insensitive remark on Wednesday, NCP leader Majeed Memon has said that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was not as famous when he was alive as he is after his death, remarking that he is more famous 'than our PM or President of US.'

Adding to the insult what appears to be a defence of the Mumbai Police, he said that when a crime is at investigation stage, 'secrecy has to be maintained.' He said that publicising every development in the process of collecting vital evidence 'adversely affects the interest of truth and justice.' However, it was the tone and manner of the vicious personal remark on the deceased actor that is most deplorable, especially given that it comes from a leader of one of the parties ruling Maharashtra - the state in which Sushant died and which is claiming responsibility for investigating his death.

Sushant was not as famous during his lifetime as he is after his death. The space in media he is occupying nowadays is perhaps more than our PM or President of US ! — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) August 12, 2020

Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government have faced serious allegations on their investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of case filed by Sushant's father from Patna to Mumbai after hearing the arguments of all participants in the case. The apex court has directed all parties concerned to file a response by Thursday.

In the midst of the judicial developments around the Sushant case, however, Maharashtra's ruling parties have now taken to levelling personal and derogatory attacks at the late actor and his family.

While the Maharashtra government in its submissions has claimed that Sushant's father FIR against Rhea was 'tainted by afterthoughts', Shiv Sena senior leader Sanjay Raut has claimed that Sushant achieved everything in Mumbai & doesn't belong to Bihar. Alleging that Sushant didn't visit home enough, he also attempted a derogatory spin against Sushant's father and sisters.

Rhea Chakraborty and her family is being quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate which is investigating the financial angle in Sushant's death case. Moreover, CBI has also begun its probe in the matter after Centre's nod for investigation on the request of Sushant's family, friends and fans.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging on June 14 in his Bandra house in Mumbai and post mortem report by Police said that he died due to asphyxia, however, questions have been raised on the Police version after series of investigations, stings and statements by those who were present around on that day.

