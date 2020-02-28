'Nehru Can't Be Blamed For Everything,' Says Nawab Malik; Slams Mohan Bhagwat And PM Modi

On Friday, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and PM Modi stating that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru could not be blamed for everything that was wrong with the country. His comments come in the backdrop of the recent statements by Mohan Bhagwat where he said that Britishers cannot be blamed for everything wrong with India.

'Those ruling cannot point fingers at Nehru'

Nawab Malik stated that Bhagwat should have also conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that not just blaming the British but also blaming Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru will not work anymore. "RSS chief has said that the responsibility is ours and the Constitution is there for 70 years and therefore we cannot point fingers at the Britishers. I think Bhagwatji has given a suggestion to Prime Minister Modiji and those ruling the country that for anything that happens in the country they cannot point fingers at Jawaharlal Nehru," Malik told News Agency ANI.

"If RSS chief would have suggested so to Prime Minister Modi then it would have been better for him and the country," added Nawab Malik.

'BJP shielding their leaders'

The NCP leader also spoke about the Delhi violence hitting out at the BJP-led Centre accusing them of shielding Union minister Anurag Thakur and party member Kapil Mishra for their inflammatory comments and not registering cases against them.

"A case has been registered against an AAP leader, but when will a case against Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra be filed. It is good that action is being taken against anyone who is allegedly involved in the riots. The government is trying to shield the people who made provocative statements. This will not be tolerated," Malik said.

(With Agency Inputs)