Nitish Kumar Drops 2 Big Statements At Sushil Modi's RS Nomination Filing; 'Centre' Hinted

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has made a pair of interesting statements with regards to his former Deputy CM Sushil Modi. Nitish was present with the BJP leader as he filed his nomination for the by-election to the Rajya Sabha seat that has been vacated due to the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan.

"I have come here to congratulate my former colleague. He is currently an MLC and formerly been a member of the Lok Sabha and an MLA before that," Nitish said, adding that "With his election to the Rajya Sabha he will hold the distinction of having been a member of both houses of the Parliament and the state legislature". Sushil Modi has previously been the Member of Parliament for the Bhagalpur parliamentary constituency.

Nitish went on, revealing that he had not favoured Sushil Modi no longer continuing as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, confirming that it had been the BJP's decision. Tar Kishor Prasad and Renu Devi have both been appointed Deputy CM in Nitish's fourth Bihar government. The JD(U) chief also hinted strongly that Sushil Modi may be granted a role at the Centre soon.

"Our wish is known to everybody. But, now that they want to take him to the Centre, we are hopeful that in his new capacity he will continue to serve Bihar," Nitish Kumar said, even as Sushil Modi thanked the BJP and NDA leadership for their support. Sushil Modi had stopped by the BJP's office in Patna enroute the Vidhan Sabha and had been warmly received.

Leaders of the NDA's smaller constituents HAM and VIP, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Mukesh Sahni respectively, were also present and expressed confidence in Sushil Modi winning his election - which he may unopposed unless the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan can declare a candidate and file nomination by Thursday for the December 7 election.

Thus far, Tejashwi's party has attempted to highlight that the Rajya Sabha seat which had previously been held by the LJP was not being returned to it. Clearly, Tejashwi and the RJD seem insistent on buying the argument that Chirag Paswan's beef is with Nitish and the JD(U), rather than the BJP. Chirag Paswan, has stuck to that line adamantly, even having to be warned by the BJP to not seek votes in Narendra Modi's name.

However, while RJD offered to support the LJP for the Bihar Rajya Sabha seat if Chirag Paswan was to field his mother Reena Paswan, this offer was turned down quite gracefully.

"I appreciate the gesture made by the RJD and the consideration shown by them for us. But my mother is not interested in entering politics as of now," Chirag Paswan said. Paswan is himself a member of the Rajya Sabha from the seat that Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had vacated when he became a member of the Lok Sabha after defeating Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Sahib in the 2019 elections.

The precise balance of the LJP's equation with the BJP is as-yet-unknown, with a recent analysis by this website indicating that Chirag Paswan's decision to field candidates against the NDA may have cost JDU as many as 32 seats. Unusually, neither JD(U) nor LJP currently have any members in the Union Cabinet. With exits over time of the TDP, PDP, Shiv Sena and Akali Dal from the NDA fold, RPI's Ramdas Athawale remains the only non-BJP holder of a cabinet berth. The JD(U) had declined a seat after it felt it was granted too little after the 2019 elections and that situation has remained unchanged.

