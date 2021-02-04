'No Alternative To TMC': WB CM Mamata Launches All-out Attack On BJP Ahead Of Polls

Ahead of the Assembly polls in the state due in April-May this year, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee asserted that there is no alternative to the Trinamool Congress. Addressing a meeting of SC and ST leaders of TMC in Kolkata on Thursday, Banerjee argued that it was necessary for the people to reject BJP as it would usher in communal violence, loot and corruption. Maintaining that TMC has provided the "most people-friendly government" in the world, she also accused BJP of indulging in false propaganda using social media.

Mocking BJP's goal of creating a 'Sonar Bangla', the TMC supremo claimed that the JP Nadda-led party had destroyed 'Sonar Bharat' (golden India). In a veiled reference to the opposition's criticism that TMC leaders misappropriated the relief funds meant for Cyclone Amphan, she stressed that her government had done everything possible for the affected people. On this occasion, the WB CM asked the Centre to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act, claiming that its existence is a "constant threat" to the citizens.

#WATCH: "Alternative of TMC is only TMC. Nobody else. They (BJP) want riots, we want peace...That is why our slogan is 'Chahi na chahi na BJP ke chahi na. Chahi na chahi na danga chahi na. Chahi na chahi na lootera chahi na. Chahi na chahi na bhrashtachar chahi na...", says WB CM pic.twitter.com/XOPFiBl92g — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021

Read: BJP Leader Mukul Roy's Brother-in-law Joins Mamata Camp After Brief Stint In Saffron Party

TMC's woes increase ahead of Assembly polls

After BJP won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the 2019 General Election, the exodus of TMC leaders to the JP Nadda-led party has increased manifold. For instance, ex-MLAs Suvendu Adhikari, Silbhadra Dutta, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu and Banasri Maity and TMC MP Sunil Mondal joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore on December 19, 2020. Adhikari, who served as the West Bengal Minister for Transport, Irrigation, and Water Resources, resigned from the Cabinet and the Assembly on November 27 and December 16 respectively.

His induction is perceived as a blow to TMC as the Adhikari family is believed to have an influence in at least 50 Assembly constituencies. On January 5, West Bengal Minister of State for Youth Services and Sports Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigned from his post. Addressing a press conference two days later, Shukla refused to endorse the re-election of the TMC government in 2021. The all-rounder reckoned that Mamata Banerjee's chances of returning as CM depends on her track record in office. On January 30, TMC received another blow as 5 of its former leaders- Rajib Banerjee, Prabir Ghosal, Baishali Dalmiya, Rathin Chakraborty and Rudranil Ghosh joined BJP.

Read: Mamata Govt Asks BJP To Seek Rath Yatras' Nod From local WB Authorities; Party To Comply

(With PTI inputs)