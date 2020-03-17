'No Major Terror Attack After Abrogation Of Article 370,' Says MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

While addressing the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha that after the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, no major terror attack has taken place from August 5, 2019, to March 10, 2020.

"No major terror attack took place in the hinterland of the country during the period from August 5, 2019, to March 10, 2020," said Reddy in a written reply to a question regarding terrorist incidents after the repeal of Article 370 in the Lok Sabha.

He also informed that a total of 79 terrorist incidents have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir during the period from August 5, 2019, to March 10, 2020, in which 49 terrorists have been neutralised, he said during the Question Hour. Replying to another question, Reddy said that the investigation into the February 2019 terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir is still ongoing.

"After the Pulwama attack, 82 security force personnel (including 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama) have laid their lives in the fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Abrogation of Article 370

On August 5, 2019, the central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had repealed Article 370 and Article 35A that granted special powers to the region and bifurcated the former state into two Union Territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without one. The new UTs came into existence on October 31.

