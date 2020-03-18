'Made Mockery Of Constitution', TDP Lashes Out At Jagan's Fuss Over Poll Postponement

After Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the state chief secretary to write a letter to State Election Commissioner asking him to revoke the postponement of local body elections, TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu lashed out at the CM stating that he was making a “mockery of the Constitution”. The TDP leader also appealed that the “Central government must take action against Reddy for insulting constitutional bodies”.

“He is not eligible to be the chief minister of the state. Jagan is afraid that his party will be wiped out due to rdeanti-incumbency if re-election is held,” said Ramakrishnudu.

Jagan lashes out on postponement of polls

Addressing a press conference a few days ago, Reddy had made a ridiculous claim of paracetamol being the medication for Coronavirus and had lashed out at State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar for arbitrarily postponing of the rural and urban local body elections dismissing the scare of the outbreak.

Claiming that Naidu had appointed the Commissioner of 'his own caste', he slammed the transfer of collectors of Chittoor and Guntur districts, saying that if SEC is authorizing such transfers, 'Why was a government needed?'. He has also complained to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on the postponing of polls.

Stating that there was no need to hit the panic button due to the pandemic spread of the disease, Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that the novel Coronavirus which has resulted in the deaths of almost 8,000 people worldwide affected "only those who were already sick."

