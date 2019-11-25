Congress Slams BJP For Horse-trading In Maharashtra: 'Nothing Like Political Efficiency'

Amid the ongoing political developments in Maharashtra, the Congress party on Monday attacked the BJP alleging it of horse-trading in the state. The grand old party addressed the BJP as a 'Horse-trading expert' and said that the steps taken by them came as an insult to the democracy and the constitution of India.

READ | Who Are They To Talk About Horse-trading? They Bought The Full Stable: Amit Shah Hits Back

Congress slams BJP for horse-trading

The Congress attacked the BJP through its Twitter handle and stated that:

"There is nothing like 'political efficiency' in what BJP has done in Maharashtra. It is suspicious, illegal and an insult to our democracy and constitution. The sooner some sections of the media understand this, the sooner our democracy will be saved,"

READ: Congress Takes Jibe At CM Devendra Fadnavis Over Ajit Pawar, Says "Daag Acche Hain"

Abhishek Manu Singhvi attacks BJP for horse-trading

Meanwhile, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi too put forth allegations of horse-trading done by the BJP. Singhvi stated that Home Minister Amit Shah is a master when it comes to horse-trading in politics. Here's his complete statement:

"Horse-trading has been called management since 2014 and Amit Shah and Narendra Modi are its master. This is perhaps his biggest contribution to Indian politics," said Singhvi

SENSATIONAL: Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena To Parade All 162 MLAs; Invite Maharashtra Governor

However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament on Monday slammed the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance, over horse-trading accusations being made against the party. Slamming the NCP-Congress-Sena alliance, Amit Shah said that:

"Who are they to talk about horse-trading, they bought the whole stable,"

"The allegations against BJP are flimsy and baseless." he added

Political scenario in Maharashtra remains unstable

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of few other NCP MLAs, all of them believed to be with him was present at the party meet with Sharad Pawar on Sunday evening. Sharad Pawar removed him from the leadership of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place.

Moreover, the NCP supremo also ruled out any alliance with BJP and said that Ajit Pawar's claims are 'false and misleading'. The Congress has termed the developments in Maharashtra as a 'blot in democracy' and is demanding the resignation of the Governor. SG Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Governor's Secretariat on Monday, furnished the requisite letters that preceded Devendra Fadnavis being sworn in, and held that the Governor had acted as per procedure.

READ: Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Jibe At Relief For Ajit Pawar, Claims 'shamelessness Exposed'

SC reserves verdict

The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its verdict after hearing the arguments of both sides on the petition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta submitted two letters, that contained names of 54 NCP MLAs and their signatures, which he said was given by Ajit Pawar to the Governor of Maharashtra. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for petitioners questioned on the need of revocation of President's Rule at 5.47 in the morning and installing a Government at 8 am. The matter was heard by a Bench of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna.

READ: Congress Leader Raashid Alvi Slams BJP & Ajit Pawar Over Govt Formation In Maharashtra