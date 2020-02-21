Warned By AIMIM For '15 Cr' Threat, Waris Pathan Now Claims 'quoted Out Of Context'

After facing severe backlash from politicians cutting across party lines for his shocking '15 cr' communal remark, AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan was forced to issue a clarification on Friday.

Claiming that his quote was taken "out of context", he maintained that he could never say anything that would hurt the sentiment of any individual irrespective of caste, community or gender. At the same time, he conceded that he was "angry" because of the Centre's alleged apathy towards the people's sentiment regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register. At the same time, Pathan reiterated that neither he nor his party supported any attempts to create a divide between the people.

Earlier, AIMIM sources had told Republic TV that Waris Pathan had been 'warned' by his party for the remark, but no action would be taken against him.

Read: From 'B-team' To 'you Sow Poison', AIMIM's Dual Controversies Leave Parties Scurrying Away

Read Waris Pathan's full statement here:

"I hereby wish to state that the media reports on TV channels showing my statement made in the public meeting at Gulbarga five days back has totally been quoted out of context. I hereby wish to reiterate that I can never say anything intentionally or unintentionally that hurts the sentiments of any caste, community or gender. I am a proud Indian and respects the plurality of this country. But yes I am angry just like many other Indians, who believe in the Constitution of this country, the sheer neglect by the Govt in addressing the issues concerning CAA/NRC and NPR against which people have been protesting across the country in a democratic way. Neither me nor my party supports anything that creates a divide between people on the basis of caste, creed and religion.

Jai Hind"

Read: Shiv Sena Threatens Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM After Waris Pathan's Communal Shocker

Pathan's incendiary remarks

Waris Pathan made the controversial remarks at a rally in Gulbarga, Karnataka in the presence of AIMIM MPs Asaduddin Owaisi and Imtiaz Jaleel on February 15. The former MLA from the Byculla constituency claimed that the government was scared of Muslim women leading the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Moreover, he asked the crowd to remember that 15 crore people (Muslims) had the strength to "overpower" 100 crore people.

“We have to grab Azadi. And, if you don’t get anything by asking, you have to snatch it, remember this. The time has come. We were told that you have pushed your mothers and sisters ahead and you are hiding in blankets. For now, only our lionesses have come out and you are shaking in your boots? Now imagine what will happen when we (men) come out too. Remember, we are 15 crore but can overpower 100 crore. Just remember this,” AIMIM leader Waris Pathan remarked.

Read: Digvijaya Singh Demands AIMIM's Waris Pathan Be Investigated; Slams BJP, Hails Congress

Read: BJP Youth Wing Member Files Complaint Against AIMIM's Waris Pathan For His '15 Cr' Threat