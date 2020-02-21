From 'B-team' To 'you Sow Poison', AIMIM's Dual Controversies Leave Parties Scurrying Away

The AIMIM found itself caught in two big controversies on Thursday, first on account of its national spokesperson Waris Pathan, and later, on account of an activist snatching a microphone to hurl pro-Pak slogans at an event being headlined by party chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Following that, a number of parties have engaged in a bit of a 'touch me not' regarding the AIMIM.

In response to Waris Pathan's shocking and inflammatory remarks stating that '15 crore (Muslims) will be tough on 100 crores (Hindus)', Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Nawab Malik stated that the party 'condemned' the remarks. The NCP leader, however, went on to allege that there was a 'fixed match' between the BJP and AIMIM's Owaisi which both sides were using to regain 'lost' political ground.

"We condemn Waris Pathan's statement. The same kind of statement was given by Jr Owaisi. Question is if they have lost the ground and they are trying to regain the ground by such statements or if there is a fixed match between BJP and Owaisi?" alleged the NCP leader.

'Pathan-- BJP backed fundamentalist'

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had also alleged that AIMIM leader Waris Pathan was a 'fundamentalist backed by BJP.' However, contrary to Tejashwi's claims, BJP has slammed AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan's shocking communal threat, with multiple leaders such as Subramanian Swamy, Kirit Somaiya, Gaurav Bhatia and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis amongst others requesting strict action against Pathan.

"Whoever likes a particular type of slogan, that type of slogan is shouted in front of them. It's all about what one likes. You have farmed poison. This is the crop that will be produced. You reap what you sow," said Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut didn't mince his words either: 'If someone comes to your platform and shouts such slogans, then you are mixing poison in the country. Your (Owaisi's) party's heir Pathan also said... How can you speak like this to the Muslims of the country?'

Waris Pathan's '15 crore' threat

Addressing a rally, the former Byculla MLA said, "We have to take Azadi and that which is not given, must be snatched. They are saying that we have sent our sisters ahead (Shaheen bagh). Only our tigresses have come out and you are sweating. Just understand if all of us come together then what will happen?," said Pathan adding, "We are 15 crores, but we are tough on the 100 crores, remember that."

The AIMIM has been called BJP's 'B-team' on numerous occasions previously, though it has almost never failed to attack the ruling party, sometimes on a daily basis.

