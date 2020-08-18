On Digvijaya's 'traitors Will Be Taught A Lesson' Jibe, Scindia Affirms Faith In People

Responding to his ex-colleague Digvijaya Singh's criticism ahead of the bypolls, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia maintained that the former had the right to his opinion. Commenting on a news report, Singh claimed that BJP had panicked because the former Congress MLAs who joined the party were not allowed to entered mohallas and villages. He added that Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Scindia were worried because of BJP's failure to allegedly spread fake news.

The senior Congress leader predicted that the people of the Chambal region shall teach a lesson to the turncoats. On the other hand, Scindia affirmed that people are the only God in democracy, who have the ability to gauge reality. The BJP Rajya Sabha MP stated that Singh was an elder to him.

Digvijaya Singh remarked, "BJP is now panicked when the people who have betrayed the Congress are not allowed to enter mohallas and villages. Shivraj and Maharaj both are worried as the fake news peddled by the BJP is not getting the support. Chambal's water is revolutionary, it will teach traitors a lesson."

Responding to Singh, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "He has all the democratic rights to say whatever he wishes to say. In a democracy, there is only one god, which is people. They will decide who is real and who is fake. It's a democracy, he can say anything. He is also an elder to me."

MP bypolls

The Kamal Nath government plunged into crisis after Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10 followed by 22 MP Congress MLAs putting in their papers. Ruling on a plea of BJP leaders seeking an immediate floor test, a two-judge SC bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta observed that the MP Assembly session should be reconvened on for the sole purpose of holding a floor test by show of hands. As the Congress party was short of a majority, Kamal Nath announced his resignation on March 20.

After Cabinet expansion in MP on July 2, 14 of the 22 MLAs who had resigned from the Congress along with Scindia are now a part of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Cabinet. Thus, out of the 27 by-elections to be held, 14 Ministers shall be in the poll fray. To remain in power with a majority on its own, BJP requires to win 9 seats in the upcoming bypolls. However, BJP faces no danger in MP even if it wins only three seats as they have the support of two BSP, one SP, and three Independent legislators.

(With ANI inputs)