Kushboo Sundar Claims Vindication On Congress-to-BJP Shift After Kamal Nath's 'item' Row

New joinee of the Bharatiya Janata Party Kushboo Sundar took a jibe at her former party’s Kamal Nath over his controversial ‘item’ remark. The actor-politician slammed Congress and quipped that the party looked at themselves as ‘item’. She added the party did not reprimand the politician or demand an apology from the politician, and that such decisions ‘reaffirmed’ her decision to quit the party.

READ: BJP Minister Imarti Devi Asks Sonia Gandhi To Expel Kamal Nath Over 'item' Jibe

Kushboo Sundar takes dig at Kamal Nath and Congress

Kushboo Sundar hit out at Congress for being unapologetic about the sexist remark and rather using the word again to justify it. She felt that such a move, instead on taking action on Kamal Nath, 'reaffirmed her faith' that she had done the 'right thing' by quitting Congress.

And the poor congress does not reprimand and demand an apology from the man who abuses a woman by calling her an ITEM but indulges in calling others as one. Everytime they reaffirm my faith that I did the right thing by quitting @INCIndia . — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) October 19, 2020

She also stated that she did not expect the leader to make such a comment, and that the ‘misogynist’ mindset to define a woman will never change. Sundar also asked if such a person who did not ‘respect’ women, could respect voters, and if it was a way to ‘cover up’ the 'failures.'

The mentality of these men will never change. misogynist n sexiest, the only way they define a woman. Never expected @OfficeOfKNath ji to make this comment. Is this the only way these men know to cover up their failures? If a man does not respect a woman, how will respect voters? — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) October 19, 2020

READ:'We Are All Item': Kamal Nath & Congress Unapologetic Over Sexist Slur Against Imarti Devi

Sundar also took on a netizen who questioned her ‘silence’ on the Hathras case. She stated that irrespective of the state, it was ‘motherland weeps for her daughter’ when a girl is raped. She, however, highlighted the instances of crime against women in Rajasthan.

Don't want to make it abt UP, MP or Raj. When a girl is raped in this country, motherland weeps for her daughter. But since you mentioned #Hathras, pls check how many girls were raped in last one month in Raj? A young tribal girl, two minors very recently just to let u know. https://t.co/gdAhjeQA3q — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) October 19, 2020

Kamal Nath's 'item' row

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath had referred to Rajasthan state Minister Imarti Devi as an ‘item’ during a rally in Dabra.

He was campaigning for Suresh Raje, who is pitted against Imarti Devi for the bypolls, when he said:

"Our candidate Suresh Raje is simple. He is not like that (Imarti Devi). You know her better, you should have warned me. What an item she was. So vote for Suresh Raje to keep Chambal & Gwalior futures secure."

The comment was heavily condemned by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union Minister Smriti Irani, among others.

Kamal Nath recently stated that he ‘regretted’ his comment if it hurt sentiments, as the Election Commission sought a report over the controversy.

READ:Kamal Nath Says 'I Regret Comment If It Hurt Sentiments', EC Seeks Report On 'item' Jibe

READ:Kamal Nath Alleges 'politics' By Chouhan Over 'item' Remark, Says 'always Respected Women'