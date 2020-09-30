Owaisi Issues Urdu Shayari response As Court Acquits All Accused In Babri Demolition Case

As the special CBI court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP leaders LK Advani, Uma Bharti, MM Joshi and others, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reacted with a quote in Urdu. The Urdu Shayari by Malikzada Manzoor Ahmed roughly translates to - "The one who is the killer, he is only the litigant, he is also the judge. Therefore, a lot of verdicts are one-sided."

Issuing a press conference right after his tweet, Owaisi slammed BJP leaders and Congress. He said, "Today is a black day. The SC itself said that demolition was egregious, then what does this verdict mean? How can you give such a verdict when we have openly seen that Advani, Uma Bharti, MM Joshi were distributing sweets. What message are you sending? You are telling violence pays. The CBI chargesheet says Kalyan Singh and Advani are conspirators. This judgement satisfies collective consciousness of Hindutva and followers. Who broke the Masjid then?"

He added, "Congress is at the root of all this conspiracy. When they were in power, masjid was demolished, idols were placed inside the structure, so on and so forth."

Earlier in August, when PM Modi called the upcoming Ram Mandir temple a 'symbol of India' while laying the foundation stone of the temple in Ayodhya, Owaisi had claimed that the PM had endorsed majoritarianism, and termed it as 'death of secularism'. Owaisi said that he felt emotional claiming that there stood a mosque at the Ram Janmabhoomi site - thirty years ago, accusing BJP of demolishing it. He had also vociferously opposed the Supreme Court's 2019 verdict in Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid title suit, in which disputed land was given to Hindu parties and an alternate 5 acre was given to Muslim parties to build a mosque.

CBI Court verdict

The Special CBI court in Lucknow on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case. The order was pronounced by Special CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav. While pronouncing the verdict, the judge observed that demolition was not "pre-planned" and happened in the "spur of the moment". The detailed order runs into over 2000 pages.

The 32 accused in the case include senior BJP leaders - Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiyar. Out of the 32 accused, 26 were present in the court and others attended the hearing via video conferencing, including Advani. A total 49 people were accused intially in the FIR, 17 other accused have died, and out of them, three high-profile accused were Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders Giriraj Kishore, Ashok Singhal and Vishnu Hari Dalmia. The proceedings against them have been abated. The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992 by ‘kar sevaks’.

