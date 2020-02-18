Andhra BJP Chief Says 'Owaisi Opposing CAA Without Knowing Anything About It'

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana on Tuesday slammed Asaduddin Owaisi for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said the AIMIM leader has no knowledge about the new citizenship law.

"Owaisi touring the city against the CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in Vijaywada is most unfortunate. Being a senior parliamentarian, he is opposing it without carefully studying it. He has no idea about all these," he said while speaking to ANI in Vijayawada.

The BJP leader also claimed that the Jagan Mogan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh and the State BJP leaders are in favour of making Amaravati the capital city.

"The BJP leaders and the State government are of the same stand. BJP leaders are in favour of making Amaravati the capital city," he added.

'Hindu Rashtra - Political sum of CAA, NRC'

Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to anti-CAA/NRC protesters to continue their agitation saying failure to stop CAA, NRC and NPR will make India a theocratic Hindu state and render Muslims as second class citizens. Addressing an anti-CAA rally at Exhibition Ground in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, Owaisi said protests against these policies will be an act of remembrance of freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi.

"For the first time in Parliament's history, a law was made on the basis of religion. This country doesn't just belong to Hindus or Muslims or Christians; it is union of all the faiths and beliefs,"

Asaduddin Owaisi said referring to CAA. He added that the new law is unconstitutional and violates the Right to Equality. "We need to take this fight further, at least for three more months. It will only be possible if we continue the fight. I appeal to you."

Hyderabad passes anti-NPR resolution

Earlier in the month, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi announced that his city had passed a resolution against the National Population Register (NPR) and it had become the first city in the nation to do so. He stated that the resolution was adopted after former Mayor and AIMIM national corporator Majid Hussein had proposed it to Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, who accepted it.

The NPR updation, costing Rs. 3941 crore has been approved by the Union cabinet and will be prepared between April 2020 and September 2020 and there is a provision of imposing a penalty of up to Rs 1000 in NPR as well as in the Census for misinformation.

