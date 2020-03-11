BJP Reacts To Adhir Ranjan's 'Scindia Was Maharaja In Congress, Will Be Praja In BJP' Jibe

After a high octane drama in Madhya Pradesh politics with Jyotiraditya Scindia joining BJP, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi has responded to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark on Scindia joining hands with the saffron party.

Tiwari quoted Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as saying "Jyotiraditya Scindia was from the royal family, studied from Oxford, we (Congress) used to treat him like a king, now he will be treated like an ordinary in BJP."

Retorting to Chowdhuri's statement, Tiwari said, "In our party all are workers, they (Congress) have a monarchy in the party. They are the world's biggest democratic dynasts. However, it shows Congress' mentality of treating its workers as royals while the citizens suffer."

Congress lambasts Scindia

Soon after the news of Jyotiraditya Scindia resigning from Congress was out in open, Congress leaders started attacking Scindia for quitting the party. The party's national coordinator for social media, Gaurav Pandhi, called Scindia a 'traitor' while slamming the departing leader when the news of Scindia along with former BJP President Amit Shah meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi surfaced.

"A traitor is a traitor and no amount of arguments & reasoning can justify treachery. Period!" tweeted Pandhi.

Madhya Pradesh state minister Jitu Patwari used a historical reference to target Scindia. Patwari made a reference to the 1857 war of independence and when Scindia's grandmother Vijaya Raje Scindia won the Guna Lok Sabha seat as a Congress leader but switched to Jana Sangh in 1967. He added that on Tuesday, something similar is happening.

Another Congress leader Sachin Sawant seemed to be giving a word of advice to Scindia after his exit. "How big a leader you consider yourself is not important. How much you have reverence for your thoughts, how big your courage is and whether you will be willing to sacrifice your vested interest and self for your principles and fight for the truth, with this history will remember you!" tweeted Sawant.

Jyotiraditya Scindia-Kamal Nath feud

Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to CM Nath. Jyotiraditya Scindia had recently assured guest teachers in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, that he will be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto, including farm loan waiver and regularising guest teachers, were not fulfilled. Moreover, he reportedly reached out to 5-6 young leaders in the Congress after tendering his resignation including Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, former Union Ministers RPN Singh, Milind Deora, Jitin Prasada, Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi.

