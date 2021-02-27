PDP Cries Foul Over Waheed Para's Prolonged Incarceration; Casts Aspersion On Judiciary

On Saturday, the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP cried foul over the prolonged incarceration of the party's youth wing president Waheed Para since November 25, 2020. It raised questions over the judiciary's alleged contrary stance on the involvement of Para in terror-related offences. Alleging that the charges filed against him by the NIA and the J&K Police are similar in nature, PDP expressed surprise at the fact that he was being described as a threat to India's sovereignty despite being granted bail by a Special NIA court in another case. Mufti has consistently maintained that the arrest of the PDP youth wing president is politically motivated.

Read: J&K L-G Urges PDP & NC To Help In Delimitation Exercise; Gives Assurance On Assembly Polls

Read: 'Deport Mehbooba To Pakistan': BJP Slams PDP Chief's Appeal For Talks With Imran Khan Govt

PDP leader Waheed Parra's arrest

Along with other mainstream political leaders, Para was detained on August 5, 2019, when the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked. While he was released from a sub-jail and put under house arrest in February 2020, the NIA arrested him 9 months later in suspended DSP Davinder Singh's case. Based on the alleged disclosure of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed, the arrest took place three days after he filed nomination papers from Pulwama for the District Development Council election. Granting bail to the PDP youth wing president on January 9, the special NIA court highlighted loopholes in the agency's case.

However, he was arrested by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir wing of the J&K Police while he was walking out of the Jammu District Jail. He was brought to Srinagar for investigation in connection with the link of J&K politicians with Pakistan and terrorists. This FIR has been registered under various Sections 13, 17, 18, 38, 39, 40, 120B, 121, 121A and 124A of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the FIR, unnamed politicians of the Union Territory have been accused of “aiding and supporting” terrorism and establishing “relations with different Pakistan-supported terrorist and secessionist organizations. While rejecting Para's bail plea in this case on February 23, a court observed, “If personal liberty and the security of the state are pitted against each other, the latter will prevail. If enlarged on bail, the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of the country will be endangered".

Read: Mehbooba Mufti Slams PDP Leader's Arrest, Blames J&K CID For 'terrorizing' Kashmiris