'People Have Already Rejected Rahul Gandhi, BJP Not Targeting Him': V Muraleedharan

Reacting to Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal's claim that BJP is indulging in "low-level politics" over the foreign visit of Rahul Gandhi amid farmers protest, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has said that BJP is not targeting the Wayanad MP as 'people have rejected him'.

"The BJP is not targeting any leader because people have rejected Rahul Gandhi, so why should we target him? There will be criticism by the people as Rahul Gandhi claimed to be leading the farmers' agitation. He is declaring solidarity with protesters and now he runs away from the agitation ground. So people may criticise him but, we are not criticising him," the MoS for External Affairs told ANI.

Earlier, Hitting back at the BJP for indulging in "low-level politics" over Rahul Gandhi's Italy visit, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the former party chief has gone to see his grandmother. Speaking to news agency ANI, KC Venugopal said that everyone has the right to undertake personal visits.

"Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother. Is it wrong? Everybody has the right to undertake personal visits. BJP is indulging in low-level politics. They are targeting Rahul Gandhi because they want to target only one leader," KC Venugopal said.

BJP's criticism over Rahul Gandhi's visit to Italy

Venugopal's statement came after several BJP leaders targetted Rahul Gandhi for travelling to Italy on Sunday amid the farmers' protest and a day before the party's foundation day. His absence from India comes at a critical juncture for Congress as it prepares for party presidential elections in January-February 2021, besides the ongoing farmers' agitation which the Congress leader had been vehemently supporting against the Central government.

Gandhi has tweeted from Italy in support of the farmers' protest and demanded the withdrawal of the farm laws. It is important to note that Congress itself has on multiple occasions in the past advocated on bringing the farm laws and had also mentioned in its 2019 election manifesto.

The farmers' unions have set a four-point agenda for the next round of talks with Centre. Sending for proposed talks on December 29, Farmers demanded - repeal Farm laws, legally guarantee MSP, amend NCR air quality ordinance & Electricity Bill 2020. In response to the farmers' proposal of resumption of the deliberations, the Centre on Monday invited representatives of 40 of the farmers' unions for talks at 2 pm on Wednesday. The deliberations had come to a standstill after the Centre made it clear that it shall not repeal the three farm laws passed by both Houses of Parliament but is ready to consider amendments if necessary, while the protesting unions demanded complete withdrawal.

(With ANI inputs)

