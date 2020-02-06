People Have Used Danda Already, 'Jr Partner' Rahul Gandhi Has Experience: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ‘danda’ remark and asserted that the Gandhi scion was ousted by the people. “The one who has become a junior partner in many states, who has experienced danda is saying this against the popular leader (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), who was re-elected," Joshi said.

'People have already used their danda'

People have already used their danda and Rahul Gandhi has experienced it,” Joshi added while speaking to news agency ANI. Joshi made the comments a day after Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Prime Minister over the issue of providing employment to the youth and said that the country cannot progress without employment.

Rahul Gandhi's insulting remarks

“These speeches that Narendra Modi is giving right now, six months later, he will not be able to step out of his house. The youth of India will hit him so hard that it will make him realise that without giving the youth employment, this country cannot progress,” Gandhi said while addressing a public rally in poll-bound Delhi.

The former Congress president also mentioned the unemployment rate in India is at a 45-year high and the youth of the country are asking for jobs. “The unemployment rate in India is at 45 years high but nothing was spoken about it in Budget 2020 or Presidential address by Narendra Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman. Each and every youth of the country are asking for jobs. This is reality,” Gandhi said.

READ | PM Modi fires scorching reply to Rahul Gandhi's 'Danda' attack; says he's 'gaali-proof'

READ | Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Danda jibe' at PM: "Is he challenging BJP's lion?"

'I will make myself danda-proof'

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament gave a befitting reply to Rahul Gandhi and said that he has been abused sufficiently in the last 20 years that he has back has become 'danda-proof', but that he will further strengthen it.

Replying to a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, PM Modi said, "I heard a Congress leader say that youth will hit Modi with sticks in 6 months. I have decided that I will increase my frequency of 'Surya Namaskar' so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the hit of so many sticks." Continuing his attack on Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said in Lok Sabha, "For the past 20 years, I have heard a lot of abuses and been gaali-proof. Now, I will make myself danda-proof."

WATCH | Rahul Gandhi asked to reply to PM Modi's fiery 'danda' counter; here's what he said

'Danda-fight' EXPLODES in Parliament: WATCH what Rahul Gandhi said & what Modi replied

(with ANI inputs)