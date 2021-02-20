When Kangana Ranaut hit back at her father, 'if you slap me, I will slap you back'

‘Nepostim’ has been a hurdle in the film industry for aspiring artists, but many have beaten this barrier to achieve success. Among the prominent examples of this has been Kangana Ranaut, who established herself as one of the most successful stars in Bollywood. The actor recently opened up on her journey to succes, even clashing with her father to achieve her dreams.

Kangana Ranaut fought with father for acting dream

Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of her father, and shared how he attained a notorious popularity during his youth, becoming a part of gang wars in college and earning the reputation of a goon. The Queen star wrote that he even owned licensed rifle and guns, and that her ‘ribs trembled’ when he’d scold her, as it was like he ‘roared.’ However, despite his aggressive nature, Kangana fought with him at the age 15 and left home, becoming the ‘first Baaghi Rajput woman at 15’, she tweeted.

My father has licensed rifle and guns, growing up he didn’t scold he roared, even my ribs trembled, in his youth he was famous for gang wars in his college which gave him a reputation of a gunda, I fought with him at 15 and left home, became first Baaghi Rajput woman at 15. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 20, 2021

She added that her father wanted to make her the ‘best doctor in the world’ and thought he was being a ‘revolutionary papa’ by giving her education in best institutions. However, Kangana was not keen on it, and revealed that he once tried to slap her when she refused to go to school. She shared that she famously told him “if you slap me I will slap you back”.

My papa he wanted to make me the best doctor in the world, he thought he was being a revolutionary papa by giving me education in best institutions, when I refused to go to school he tried to slap me I held his hand and famously told him “ if you slap me I will slap you back” pic.twitter.com/5nU6x6iQtL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 20, 2021

Revealing that their relationship ‘ended’ and she never found her father ‘back’, as he left the room that day, Kangana stated that she knew she had 'crossed the line.' The actor stated that it showed the extent to which she could not be kept ‘caged’

That was it end of our relationship something changed in his eyes, he looked at me then my mother and left the room, I knew I had crossed the line and never found him back again but one can only imagine the extend i can go to break free, nothing can keep me caged. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 20, 2021

Calling Bollywood a 'chillar industry', she also stated that people were out to 'fix' her, but she was always a ‘Baaghi’ (rebel) and became one of the 'prominent voices in the nation'. She stated that she would 'fix' those who tried to 'fix' her.

The relationship seem to have improved over the years, as Kangana occasionally shares posts with her father, be it a video where he was concerned about her, or posing with him at family gatherings.

You can fight with Mafia, you can also challenge the governments but how to handle emotional blackmail at home? Who all relate with this scene in my house today ? pic.twitter.com/159mWDgpIO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 5, 2020

Kangana on professional front

Kangana Ranaut has been shooting for the movie Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh at the moment. Her look where she was seen firing guns had made headlines. Apart from that, she has three films in her kitty, which include Thalaivi, Tejas and a biopic on Indira Gandhi.

