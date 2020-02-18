'Opposition Provoking Protests, Not Interested In Peace': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

On Tuesday, Union Minority Affairs Minister, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed the Opposition for politicising the anti-CAA protests in the country. Naqvi stated that people who believed in the 'right to provoke' are now hijacking the 'right to protest' and are creating confusion amongst people on CAA. He also stated that these people believed in 'provoking' and not in 'peace'.

"People who believe in 'right to provoke' have hijacked 'right to protest'. They could not convince people for anti-CAA protests, so they have created confusion on baseless points and factors. People who are confusing these protesters believe in provoking and not in peace", Naqvi said.

'Misled by a 'gang''

Last week, after Shaheen Bagh protestors announced that they 'will meet Amit Shah at 2 PM', Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had remarked that those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are misled by a 'gang' which is spreading rumours about the new law. Speaking to ANI, Naqvi requested the protesters to not get misled by the gang who is spreading rumours. He added that there is no substance of truth in it.

"I request those who are protesting that they should not get misled by the gang which is spreading rumours. Such elements are not only harming themselves but also the protesters. There is no substance of truth in it', Naqvi said.

Previously as well, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had alleged that the Congress party and its allies were using students and youngsters to gain political mileage. He had remarked that the protests against CAA were driven by "pirated propaganda" as the legislation is for providing citizenship and not take it away. The conspiracy by some people to disturb the secular fabric and unity of the country through the philosophy of "Jhuthmev Jayate" will be defeated, the Minority Affairs Minister had told the reporters.

