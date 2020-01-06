Appropriate Action Will Be Taken, Says Piyush Goyal On JNU Violence

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday reacted to the act of violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during which, many students and teachers were injured.

Calling the incident to be unfortunate and condemnable, the Railway Minister said, "Honourable Finance Minister and S Jaishankar Ji, both have condemned any sought of violence in any educational institute. The BJP has also made its views known."

Adding further to his statement Goyal said, "I think its time that all of us, including the friends from the media, would show restraint both in reporting and sensationalising these things. It is a very unfortunate incident. The Home Ministry has already ordered an inquiry. I am confident that once the facts come out, appropriate action will be taken into the matter."

BJP and Finance Minister condemn violent JNU attack

Earlier on Sunday night, BJP's official Twitter handle had reacted to the violence on the JNU campus. Calling it to be an attempt by forces of anarchy, the party in its statement had stated that 'universities should remain places of learning and education.'

We strongly condemn the violence on JNU campus. This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint. Universities should remain places of learning and education. — BJP (@BJP4India) January 5, 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also taken to her official Twitter handle and condemned the act of violence at JNU. In her tweet, she also wrote that the government wants universities to be safe space for all students.

Horrifying images from JNU — the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) January 5, 2020

Violence at JNU

Republic TV accessed videos in which masked goons can be seen going on a rampage. In another video, Aishe Ghosh, the president of the students' union can be seen injured. In the video, she is heard saying: "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up".

Meanwhile, the students union of JNU has alleged that the attack has been done by the ABVP. Releasing a statement, the JNUSU said: "Right Now ABVP has gathered in huge numbers in Sabarmati Dhaba in JNU armed with lathis and rods. They are breaking glasses of hostels and cars. Yesterday they have been doing rampage in JNU to threaten students protesting against fee-hike. Several students including JNUSU President Aishi and JNUSU Gen Sec Satish Chandra Yadav are wounded. Right now, the ABVP goons from outside JNU have entered the campus."

