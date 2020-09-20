PM Modi To Launch Ghar Tak Fibre Project In Bihar, Says 'step Towards Digital Revolution'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday apprised about the upcoming inauguration of 9 highway projects and Ghar Tak Fibre project in the poll-bound Bihar, stating that Bihar is going to take important steps towards a digital revolution. PM Modi will inaugurate the Ghar Tak Fibre project where all the 45,945 villages of Bihar will be connected through Optical Fibre Internet Service. The project will enable a digital revolution to reach the farthest corner of the state. This project will be executed by combined efforts of the Department of Telecom, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, and Common Service Centres (CSC).

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated that in the coming time, all the villages of Bihar will be connected with internet service, adding that the project will further enrich the state with a resolve to make internet accessible to households.

इसके साथ ही बिहार डिजिटल क्रांति की दिशा में महत्वपूर्ण कदम बढ़ाने जा रहा है। कल राज्य के सभी गांवों को ऑप्टिकल फाइबर इंटरनेट से जोड़ने के काम का भी उद्घाटन होगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2020

READ: PM Modi inaugurates 12 rail projects in Bihar, dedicates Kosi Bridge to nation

The nine highway projects involve a road length of about 350 kilometers at a cost of Rs 14,258 crore. These projects will enhance better connectivity, convenience, and economic growth in and around the state and will further improve the movement of people and goods, especially with the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

READ: Post passage of bills, PM Modi reassures farmers on MSP system & government procurement

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi also inaugurated several railway projects which include two new rail lines, five electrification projects, one electric locomotive shed as well as a third line project between Barh and Bakhatiarpur. He went on to inaugurate a train from the Supaul Railway Station on Saharsa-Adampur-Kupaha railway section by waving a flag. Railway electrification projects were undertaken in the Muzaffarpur- Sitamarhi, Katihar-New Jalpaiguri, Samastipur-Khagaria, Bhagalpur- Shivnarayanpur and Samastipur-Jaynagar rail lines.

READ: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects on Sept 21 in poll bound Bihar

PM Modi dedicates historic rail bridge to the nation

During the Prime Minister’s address to the nation about the inauguration of 12 rail line and electrification projects, the leader had a specific mention about the Kosi Bridge, as he dedicated it to the nation.

The construction of the historic Kosi bridge of 1.9 kilometre was completed at the cost of Rs 516 crore. The bridge brings down the distance between Nirmali and Saraigarh regions from 298 kilometres to 22 kilometres and links the Kosi and Mithila regions. The bridge also brings down its distance to cities like Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai, apart from playing a strategic role on the Indo-Nepal border.

Some of the other highlights of PM’s announcement included two new rail lines, five electrification projects, one electric locomotive shed as well as a third line project between Barh and Bakhatiarpur.

READ: As PM Modi inaugurates Kosi Bridge, Sanjay Mishra shares emotional story of its history