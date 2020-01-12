Congress Calls PM Modi 'arrogant', Terms BJP As 'Bhartiya Anti-Janata Party'

On Sunday, the Congress party's official twitter page attacked PM Modi saying that his 'arrogance and ego' had reached such levels that he was not willing to even listen to the citizens of his country. Along with the tweet, the page also tweeted a photo which called BJP- 'Bhartiya Anti-Janata Party' stating that while the country was burning, PM was busy campaigning. The photo also alleged that during the span of a few months in which the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was passed and nationwide protests erupted, around 31 people were killed, while thousands were injured, arrested and detained.

The arrogance & ego of the Prime Minister has reached levels where he is refusing to hear what the citizens are telling him. While the country burns, the PM is busy campaigning. pic.twitter.com/1klioXRXos — Congress (@INCIndia) January 12, 2020

Opposition united over CAA

After the Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 11, nationwide protest began opposing the Act. It took a massive turn after Delhi Police allegedly used brutal force against the Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting the Act on December 15. As the nationwide anger grew on the issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those protesting should read the Act as it had nothing in it against any religion.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also launched a massive public awareness campaign and an outreach program on CAA which is ongoing from January 1 to January 15 to spread awareness about the amended Act. The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis who had arrived in India by December 31, 2014, from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to escape religious persecution. Opposition parties say the law is against India's Constitution as it makes religion a ground for citizenship. The Opposition mainly comprising of Left parties have called for several rallies and strikes demanding a roll-back of the Act.

