PM Modi Dials Shivraj Chouhan To Inquire About His Health As Leader Battles COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him to inquire about his health following his hospitalisation due to COVID-19. Chouhan is currently undergoing treatment at Bhopal's government-run Chirayu hospital. He is the first Chief Minister to test positive for Coronavirus in the country.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji called yesterday (Sunday) to inquire about my health. I could not talk to him as I was doing meditation and yoga. After some time, he again called. He asked about my health and advised me to take precautions and to take care of my family," Chouhan said in a tweet.

मेरे स्वास्थ्य की जानकारी लेने हेतु कल प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी का फोन आया था। स्नान-ध्यान-योग के कारण उनसे बात नहीं हो पाई। कुछ समय पश्चात उनका

फोन पुनः आया, बड़े स्नेह से स्वास्थ्य की जानकारी ली। कुछ सावधानी बरतने, परिवार का ध्यान रखने और टेस्ट कराने की सलाह दी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 27, 2020

The CM was diagnosed with respiratory disease on Saturday. He held a review meeting via video-conferencing over the COVID-19 situation in the state a day later.

Chouhan has assured citizens that he was fine and was receiving good treatment from doctors. He urged citizens to come forward and get tested on experiencing any of the symptoms for the virus. Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of social distancing and the use of masks.

COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh

As of Sunday, Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a total of 26,926 cases and 799 fatalities. Of these cases, 7639 are active while 18,488 are cured. The state has tested 4,46,311 samples till date – taking its total case positivity to 6.03% – testing 12,783 samples in the past 24 hours. Madhya Pradesh – which saw a major political shift amid the pandemic – ranks 15th in the list of worst-hit states in India.

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Bhopal, the city was put under complete lockdown last week which will end on August 5. Only medical services, vegetable vendors, dairies, and government ration shops will be allowed to remain open. The inter-district movement will also remain restricted during the 10-day complete lockdown.

