Ashok Gehlot Slams PM Modi For Failing To Address Unemployment In Long Speech

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot took to the microblogging website, Twitter on Thursday and slammed PM Modi for his long speech which had no mention of increasing unemployment. In his tweet, Gehlot said that PM's speech was "devoid" of any assurance to the suffering youth. He further said that PM Modi's governance style is about attacking the opposition and hiding their own fears.

PM Modi ji’s long speech in Parliament was devoid of any assurance to youth of the nation, what steps NDA Govt is taking for creating jobs. Attacking opposition in order to hide his Govt’s failures has become his governance style. https://t.co/mOlmXemv7q — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 6, 2020

PM Modi's speech at Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a jibe at the Opposition for their questions on government's actions over unemployment. Taunting the opposition for their question, PM Modi, speaking at the Motion of Thanks for President's address in the Lok Sabha, said that there is one work that he will never do and ensure that it is never done.

In his speech, PM Modi said, "Ek kaam jo kabhi nahi karenge aur na hone denge...aapki berojgari nahi hatne denge (There is one work that we will never do and never let it happen is to allow your (Opposition's) unemployment to end."

Further talking about the initiative taken by the government PM Modi said, "We have kept the fiscal deficit in check. Price rise is also under check and there is macro-economic stability. Investor confidence should increase, the country's economy should be strengthened, for this, we have also taken several steps."

Rahul Gandhi's 'danda' remark on unemployment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a frontal attack on the Modi government over unemployment in the country and predicted that in six months from now, the Prime Minister will be unable to step out of his house as the youth would beat him with sticks. Addressing an election rally in Delhi on Thursday, Gandhi alleged that that youth are roaming on the streets and getting angry and restless due to lack of jobs. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t be able to step out of his own home and face the youth of the country.

