Prime Minister Modi To Meet CM Mamata Banerjee In Kolkata Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on Saturday on a two-day visit. During his visit, he will attend sesquicentenary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust and hold a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The visit comes at a time West Bengal has been witnessing protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

Apart from attending scheduled programmes, the prime minister will hold a one-on-one meeting with Banerjee at the Raj Bhavan Saturday evening. The meeting assumes significance as the new citizenship law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state, with Banerjee's Trinamool Congress opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.

Kannauj bus fire: PM Modi extends condolences to kin of the deceased

The prime minister will dedicate to the nation four refurbished heritage buildings in Kolkata -- the Old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House and the Victoria Memorial Hall. The Culture Ministry has renovated these iconic galleries and refurbished them with new exhibitions while curating the old galleries. The prime minister and the chief minister will share dais at the programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will also be present. The prime minister is also scheduled to visit Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission, on Saturday.

Amid CAA row, Mamata Banerjee likely to share stage with PM Modi; All you need to know

However, several opposition parties, including the CPI(M) and the Congress, and some student organisations are scheduled to hold protests across the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens.

PM Modi condoles demise of Oman Sultan Qaboos

Security Arrangement for PM Modi's visit

Amid nationwide protest against CAA, the Special Protection Group (SPG) has been tasked with the protection of the Prime Minister. In Kolkata, PM Modi will take the road instead of a helicopter to reach the first venue from the airport in the evening. Apart from the SPG, Kolkata Police has been barricading areas and routes through which PM Modi will travel to prevent any untoward incident, sources informed.

PM Modi calls French Prez Macron; discuss bilateral issues, global situation