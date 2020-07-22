Police Didn't Help Vikram Joshi: AAP's Sanjay Singh Slams UP Govt On Journalist's Killing

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government following the death of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi. Sanjay Singh whilst slamming the Yogi-led government stated that seeking justice has also become a crime in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh government has been receiving flak from opposition leaders in the aftermath of the journalist's death, which was a consequence of a horrific public assault and shooting.

'Police did not help'

Terming the situation as ' Yogi's jungle-raj', the AAP MP hit out at the government and claimed that the slain journalist had sought helped over two hours before the incident, however the police Station Officer (SO) did not offer any to Vikram Joshi. Singh further asserted that 'seeking justice has become a crime in UP'.

"Extremely sad news. Now seeking justice in Uttar Pradesh has also become a crime. Journalist Vikram Joshi sought help from the police two hours before the incident but the SO did not help and goons shot him in front of his daughters. May his soul rest in peace"

अत्यंत दुःखद खबर उत्तर प्रदेश में न्याय माँगना भी गुनाह हो गया है पत्रकार विक्रम जोशी ने वारदात से दो घंटे पहले पुलिस से मदद माँगी थी लेकिन SO ने कोई मदद नही की और गुंडो ने उनकी बेटियों के सामने गोली मार दी ईश्वर विक्रम जोशी जी की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करे। #योगी_का_जंगलराज https://t.co/4pm552cOLJ — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) July 22, 2020

Vikram Joshi succumbs

Vikram Joshi, the journalist who was shot in the head in the late hours of Monday in UP's Ghaziabad, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. The journalist was intercepted by the assailants while he was travelling with his daughter, following which he was physically assaulted and was shot at. The goons fled the scene of the crime. As of now, Nine persons accused in the crime were arrested on Tuesday while the station in-charge has been suspended for negligence on duty.

Journalist Shot In UP's Ghaziabad

Vikram Joshi, a journalist based in Ghaziabad, was intercepted and attacked by a group of men on Monday, following which he was shot at. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera nearby. Vikram Joshi had earlier launched a complaint against the accused of attempting to molest his niece, following which he was grievously assaulted by the group of men. The chilling CCTV footage also shows the journalist's daughter screaming for help after the accused fled the scene of the crime.

