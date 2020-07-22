'Promise Of Ram Raj Turned To Gunda Raj': Rahul & Mamata Slam Yogi As Journalist Succumbs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh saying that their promise of a 'Ram Raj' in the state had turned into 'Gunda Raj'. His statements come shortly after Journalist Vikram Joshi who was shot in UP's Ghaziabad for filing a complaint against the molesters of his niece, succumbed to his injuries in Ghaziabad's Yashoda Hospital. "Journalist Vikram Joshi was killed for opposing molestation of his niece. My condolences to the bereaved family. Ram Raj's promise turned into Gundaraj," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

अपनी भांजी के साथ छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने पर पत्रकार विक्रम जोशी की हत्या कर दी गयी। शोकग्रस्त परिवार को मेरी सांत्वना।



वादा था राम राज का, दे दिया गुंडाराज। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 22, 2020

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee also tweeted on the tragic demise of the Ghaziabad journalist claiming that an 'atmosphere of fear had been created in the entire country', where even the media was not spared.

My heartfelt condolences to the family of Vikram Joshi, a fearless journalist who passed away today. He was shot in UP for filing an FIR to book his niece’s molesters. An atmosphere of fear has has been created in the country. Voices being muzzled. Media not spared. Shocking. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 22, 2020

9 arrested, 2 cops suspended

The Uttar Pradesh government has arrested 9 people in connection with the case while 2 cops have been suspended for inaction. Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brajesh Pathak has assured that the state government was fully monitoring the incident.

Meanwhile, opposition parties including the Congress, SP and the TMC have hit out at the Yogi Government asking them to issue a clarification on 'why the morale of criminals was at an all-time high in the state.' "In Ghaziabad, people of the state are in a position to shoot a journalist going on a bike with his daughter. The BJP government should clarify on whose strength is the morale of these criminals and miscreants who have broken the law and order system flourishing. Prayers for his new life!" tweeted Akhilesh Yadav.

Journalist Shot In UP's Ghaziabad

Vikram Joshi, a journalist based in Ghaziabad, was intercepted by a group of men on Monday who went on to attack him, following which he was shot at, with the shooters fleeing the scene. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera nearby. Vikram Joshi had earlier launched a complaint against the accused of attempting to molest his niece, following which he was grievously assaulted by the group of men. The chilling CCTV footage also shows the journalist's daughter screaming for help after the accused fled the scene of the crime.

Read: Ghaziabad Journalist Shot: UP Govt Assures Strict Action; Priyanka Vadra Says 'jungle Raj'

Read: Journalist Shot In UP's Ghaziabad After Registering Molestation Complaint; Attack On CCTV