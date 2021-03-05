'Political Vendetta Will Not Improve Situation In J&K': Farooq Slams ED Summons To Mufti

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sent summons to former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in an alleged money laundering case, NC president Farooq Abdullah lashed out at the Centre for engaging in 'political vendetta'. This comes after the central agency summoned Mufti to New Delhi on March 15.

Criticizing the ED summons, Farooq Abdullah, who is also the chairperson for the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration said that 'political vendetta' would not help in improving the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Attacks Central Agencies; Claims 'can Detain Me Anytime'

Read:Mufti Responds To ED Summon, Reiterates Attack On Centre For Using Central Agencies

ED summons Mehbooba Mufti

Prior to Mufti's summon, the Enforcement Directorate in December last year had raided the premises of her close aide Anjum Fazili, in connection with a financial fraud at the J&K bank. The central agency had then seized Rs 28 lakhs in cash from Fazili's premises. The searches were conducted at the residences of the former PDP MLA in Srinagar and Delhi. Following ED's crackdown, Mufti came out and alleged that the agency's action was a 'witch hunt' against her.

Distancing herself from the actions of her PDP aid she said, "The only common thread connecting these persons appears to be that they are all acquainted with me, my family, or my politics in one way or another. The questioning of these persons is also focused on myself, my personal, political and financial affairs, my late father’s grave and memorial, my sister’s finances, home constructions, my brother’s finances and personal affairs, etc."

Reacting to her recent summons, Mehbooba Mufti has accused the Union Government of strongarming political opponents saying, "GOIs tactics to intimidate & browbeat political opponents to make them toe their line has become tediously predictable. They don’t want us to raise questions about its punitive actions & policies. Such short-sighted scheming won't work."

Read: Mehbooba Mufti Urges PM To Build On Ceasefire Success & Attend SAARC Summit In Pakistan

Read:'Deport Mehbooba To Pakistan': BJP Slams PDP Chief's Appeal For Talks With Imran Khan Govt