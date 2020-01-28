Poster War Intensifies: RJD Attacks JDU, Accuses It Of Dividing Bihar In Two Parts

In yet another poster war ahead of the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has again attacked the BJP-Janata Dal (United) (JDU) government in the state, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.

In the latest poster, the state name "BIHAR" is seen divided into two parts, with Sushil Modi holding "BI" letters while Nitish Kumar holding "HAR" letters which means defeat. The poster reads "Due to the hypocrite government, Bihar is lagging behind." It further alleges that the government is involved in loot, scams and atrocities.

This poster has been displayed outside the RJD headquarters in Patna on the orders of its state President Jagdanand Singh. Speaking of the poster war, an RJD worker said that the posters were a response to JDU's "attack" on RJD.

"Bihar divided into two"

Previously, the JDU spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan had alleged that Bihar was divided into two parts by RJD supremo and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Rajiv stated, "Lalu Yadav divided Bihar into 2 parts; Bihar and Jharkhand. Even after promising that Bihar would not be divided as long as he is alive, the state was bifurcated so he could remain in power." "Under the RJD rule there was 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar, but during Nitish Kumar's rule, there is rule of law," the spokesperson added.

Poster wars in Bihar

This is the fifth poster released by the RJD against JDU. Prior to this, JDU had released posters of corruption mail, with pictures of Lalu Yadav and son Tejashwi Yadav, implying their involvement in corrupt practices.

The very first poster released by JDU compared the 15 years of rule by both the parties, in which JDU rule was depicted with pictures of Dove symbolizing peace, while the RJD rule was symbolized with pictures of Vulture, symbolizing fear. This poster war is expected to continue till the Bihar Assembly polls later this year.

