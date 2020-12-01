Prashant Bhushan Backs Canada's Trudeau Entering Farmers' Row After MEA Statement

Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan has backed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's concern over the farmers' protests in India against the three agrarian laws. Taking to Twitter, Prashant Bhushan expressed his happiness over Trudeau speaking about the right to protest in a democracy.

I am happy that Canadian PM Trudeau has spoken out for Right to Protest in a democracy& for our farmers rights. It is important for all leaders worldwide to stand up for democratic rights of people in all nations. Those saying that this is an internal matter have got it all wrong — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) December 1, 2020

Justin Trudeau wades into farmers' protest

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday expressed concern about the ongoing farmers' protest in India against three farm laws and said Ottawa has reached out to the Indian authorities to highlight the same.

Speaking during a Facebook video interaction organised by Canadian MP Bardish Chagger to mark Gurupurab or the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, Trudeau on Monday (local time) said Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest. "I would be remiss if I didn't start also by recognising the news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and we're all very worried about family and friends," Trudeau said.

"I know that's a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest. We believe in the importance of dialogue and that's why we've reached out through multiple means directly to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns," he added.

India issues statement

India has issued a statement in response to Trudeau and some other Canadian leaders who are commenting on the internal affairs of the country.

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that these "ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders are unwarranted especially when pertaining to internal affairs of a democratic country." The statement added that it is also best that diplomatic conversations are not misinterpreted for political purposes.

"We've seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. These are unwarranted especially when pertaining to the internal affairs of a democratic country. It's also best that diplomatic conversations aren't misrepresented for political purposes," the MEA statement said.

Meanwhile, the Central government on Tuesday initiated discussions with the agitating farmers' unions. About 32 farmers unions have been called in for discussions which are underway with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Agricultural Minister Narendra Tomar participated in the meeting to represent the Centre. According to sources, the Centre is mulling on forming a committee with representatives of farmers, the agricultural experts and the government representatives to assuage the farmers.

The farmers are protesting against the three laws -- Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- that took effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind's assent. The protests were carried out by farmers for having apprehensions that the laws may impact the MSP mechanism and the entry of private sector entities may lead to the farmers being at the mercy of corporates.

