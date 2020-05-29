Prashant Kishor Mocks PM Modi After Trump's 'bad Mood' Claims Over Indo-China Border Row

Mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump claimed that he has spoken to him regarding the Indo-China border dispute, former JDU leader Prashant Kishor on Friday has said that 'India has arrived at the global stage.' Taking to Twitter, he mockingly said that India can forget all the worries at the United States President is informing about the 'mood' of the Prime Minister.

We can FORGET all our WORRIES as India seem to have truly ARRIVED at the global stage. We now have President of United States informing the world about the MOOD of our Prime Minister!! — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 29, 2020

Meanwhile, earlier in the day former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has said that the government must 'come clean' on the issue. Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP claimed the silence of the government on the border situation is fueling massive speculation. He said that the Centre should tell 'exactly what's happening.'

US president offers mediation

The US President Donald Trump offered mediation over the Indo-China border row and claimed that he has spoken to Prime Minister Modi. He said that PM Modi is not in 'good mood' over the current situation. However, citing government sources news agencies PTI, ANI has denied the claims by Trump and said that both leaders last spoke on April 4 on the topic of Hydroxychloroquine.

India, China to defuse tension

Amid rising tensions between the two countries and even as both have increased the troops along the borders, as per sources, high-level Indian and Chinese military commanders met at designated points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on May 22 and 23 to defuse the present tension in Eastern Ladakh. Moreover, diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Beijing are also working towards a peaceful resolution, sources have said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting in which Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three Service chiefs and senior officials of the Ministry of Defence participated. Moreover, the PM met the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the CDS and the three Service chiefs.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control, the de-facto border between the two countries. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it. Both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in border areas.

