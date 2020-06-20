Prashant Kishor Takes A Dig At Centre Over Handling Of The Galwan Clash & COVID-19 Crisis

Reacting to PM Narendra Modi's remark on 'No one has entered India's borders' at the all-party meet, political strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday said that 'since no one has entered, there is no need to worry about China'. Mocking the Centre further on the economic crisis, Kishor alleged that government officials will 'correct' the data and therefore there is no need to worry. He also taunted PM Modi's call for Atmanirbhar Bharat and BJP's digital rally for Bihar assembly polls.

Castigating the PM's address for fighting the Coronavirus pandemic in 21 days, Kishor further said 'as per PM India has already won the battle'. "Nothing to worry because the government is saying that everything is fine", he said in his tweet while terming the government at Centre as 'False'. The criticism comes at the time when PM Modi on Friday assured all political parties that 'No one had breached India's borders' at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), during the Galwan clashes.

All parties briefed about LAC

PM Modi chaired the all-party meeting in which chiefs of Congress, NCP, TRS, JDU, DMK, YSRCP, Shiv Sena were in attendance where he mentioned that no one had breached India's borders. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, also assured all Indian political parties that there was no "intelligence failure" at the LAC.

PM Modi: 'No one has entered India's borders'

In the meeting, addressing the political chiefs, PM Modi said that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders. He added that the 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy. He also said that the Army has always done whatever is necessary to protect India's sovereignty - be it deployment action or counteraction. Furthermore, he stated that over the years the country had given priority to infrastructure development in border areas to secure its borders.

The Galwan Clash

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals. Currently, both countries have disengaged at LAC, while talks via diplomatic channels and Army-level.

