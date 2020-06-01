Prashant Kishor Attacks Centre's 'Unlock-1' Covid Plan; Forecasts Catastrophe Once Again

Former JDU leader Prashant Kishor on Sunday slammed the Central government for planning what he called 'a botched up lockdown' and for allegedly turning the public health issue into a full-blown humanitarian crisis with a series of 'strategic mistakes'. Criticising the BJP-led Centre further, Kishor said that instead of going for a course of correction guided with scientific evidence and data, the government has announced 'Unlock-1'. With the phase-wise reopening plan 'we are setting ourselves for catastrophe,' Kishor said in a Tweet.

A botched up #lockdown and series of strategic mistakes have turned a public health issue into a full-blown humanitarian crisis.



Now instead of going for a course correction that is guided by scientific evidence and data with #unlock1 we are setting ourselves for a catastrophe. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) May 31, 2020

Prashant Kishor has attacked the government at virtually every step, with his primary charge being that its actions have been 'unscientific'.

India's phased reopening plan 'Unlock 1'

Termed as 'Unlock 1,' the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a new set of guidelines to facilitate a phase-wise dilution of the Coronavirus consequent lockdown. The guidelines issued on Saturday will be effective from June 1 to June 30 and the first phase is set to have an economic focus. The Home Ministry has lifted almost all restrictions placed under the lockdown, however, the onus to implement relaxations has been put on state governments considering the prevalent COVID situation in their respective states.

With the nation's COVID-19 recovery rate improving to 47.76%, the Centre further announced that the nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown in containment zones has been extended till June 30, 2020. The Centre has also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases. India's active cases stand at 89,995 recovered cases at 86,984 with 5,164 fatalities.

